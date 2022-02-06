Apple TV+ has announced that the streaming service has ordered Dear Edward, a 10-episode drama series based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano. The upcoming adaptation by Amazon Studios is set to star Connie Britton (The White Lotus), Taylor Schilling (Pam and Tommy, Orange is the New Black), and Colin O’ Brien (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone).

Dear Edward was published in 2020 and tells the story of Edward Adler (who will be played by O'Brien), a 12-year-old boy who is the survivor of a commercial plane crash that killed all other passengers, including his family. Edward, along with a collection of others affected by the tragedy, attempts to make sense of their lives following the crash. Schilling will play Lacey, Edward’s aunt who takes him in after the crash. Britton will play DeDe, a widow whose husband died in the crash, and who Lacey befriends in the support group. During this process, new and unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

The official description of the series calls it "a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human."

The series' showrunner and executive producer will be Jason Katims, who is the creator of the Amazon series, As We See It. Katims reunites with Britton as he served as both showrunner and executive producer on the Emmy-winning drama series Friday Night Lights, in which Britton starred. This series is the first to be ordered by Apple TV+ after Katims' overall deal with the streaming service. The series joins an expanding offering of highly anticipated projects developed and produced by Apple Studios, including series such as WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Masters of the Air, City on Fire, and Manhunt.

Director of the 2021 film Palmer, Fisher Stevens, is set to both direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot. Along with being both showrunner and an executive producer, Dear Edward will be written by Katims. Jeni Mulein will also act as executive producer through True Jack Productions. Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Stevens. David Boyd will serve as producing director. Dear Edward, the novel, is published by The Dial Press.

The series has no release window as of yet but will premiere on Apple TV+.

