Get ready to sing, or scream, all over again.

Good news musical fans: Dear Evan Hansen is coming to digital and Blu-ray. The film adaptation of the 2015 stage musical of the same name was released in September of this year.

The film was directed by Steven Chbosky who is the author of the Young Adult novel, The Perks of Being a Wallpaper, which he later adapted into a film in 2012. Ben Platt, who originated the role of Evan Hansen in the broadway play, returned to the role for a final time for the 2021 film. Dear Evan Hansen also features a star-studded cast that includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg who previously starred in The Hate U Give, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, and DeMarius Copes.

Dear Evan Hansen follows Ben Platte as Evan Hansen, an isolated and lonely high school student who seeks to be understood and accepted in a world dominated by the particular cruelty of social media. The film features music from the Oscar, Grammy, and Tony-winning songwriting duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, including two brand new songs and the signature song from the play, “You Will Be Found.”

Special features for Blu-Ray and DVD release will include:

Songs To Be Seen – Journey behind the scenes to get an exclusive look at each song featured in DEAR EVAN HANSEN and what they mean to the cast and crew

– Journey behind the scenes to get an exclusive look at each song featured in DEAR EVAN HANSEN and what they mean to the cast and crew Looking Through the Lens: The Making of Dear Evan Hansen : This making of showcases the filmmakers and new cast members that have come together within the Dear Evan Hansen family to bring such an incredible story from stage to screen. From Costume Designer Sekinah Brown's pieces to Jamaica Craft's choreography, Director Stephen Chbosky's insight and Beth Mickle's production design - we see a holistic representation of the filmmaker's production process.

: This making of showcases the filmmakers and new cast members that have come together within the Dear Evan Hansen family to bring such an incredible story from stage to screen. From Costume Designer Sekinah Brown's pieces to Jamaica Craft's choreography, Director Stephen Chbosky's insight and Beth Mickle's production design - we see a holistic representation of the filmmaker's production process. Stars In Our Eyes: For so many, this production was their first working environment after many months, in a time where we all felt the need for connection. Witness the exploding artistry that came to life on set as both cast and crew began to find themselves again through collaborative creativity.

Additionally, the Blu-ray and digital releases will also include:

Sincerely, Ben Platt: Ben Platt reflects on finding his voice through a character that very much mirrored his own teenage experience, how that role brought him international acclaim and what bringing his run as the character Evan Hansen to an end ultimately feels like.

Dear Evan Hansen will be released to Digital on November 23, and on Blu-ray on December 7.

