In a year filled with multiple musical adaptations, including In the Heights and the upcoming Steven Spielberg interpretation of West Side Story, we’ve got Dear Evan Hansen coming out during suicide prevention month, timing that seems to fit like a glove. Adapted from the Tony Award-winning stage musical of the same name, the film focuses on Evan Hansen, a socially awkward misfit who is mistakenly thought to be the only friend to Conner, a classmate who died by suicide.Overwhelmed by the sudden attention he gains from Connor’s family once they find a letter that Evan wrote to himself amongst Connor’s belongings, Evan tries to be their shoulder to cry after Connor’s death.

The musical threads the heavy subject into the songs, and the film boasts a star-studded ensemble to portray the complex characters. If you’re wondering who plays who in the film (and where you’ve seen them before), here is a detailed guide to the cast and characters in the Broadway meets big-screen version of Dear Evan Hansen.

Evan Hansen (Ben Platt)

Evan Hansen is the typical frail-looking high schooler who doesn’t have any friends, apart from family-friend Jared Kalwani. He also suffers from anxiety and often writes letters to himself as a coping mechanism. After crossing paths with emo-like Connor Murphy, and having him sign his cast, Evan has another opportunity to blossom. Even though he wasn’t close to Connor, Evan’s sensibility, and care for Connor’s family, helps him to connect with the late teen’s parents and develop a romantic relationship with his crush Zoe Murphy, Connor’s sister. Hanging on to a secret that could potentially bring these new connections crashing down, Evan will struggle with telling tthe ruth and maintaining the love and acceptance he has received since Connor’s death.

Ben Platt will star as Evan Hansen for the second time after playing the role on Broadway years ago. His performance on stage led him to earn a Tony award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2017. Despite the actor being questioned whether or not he was too old for the part, Platt was cast in the film. In an interview for Variety, the actor shared about the cathartic experience of playing Evan Hansen in the on-screen adaptation: “I’ve spent a lot of time with Evan, and it’s a very blurred line in terms of him and I and my own anxieties. In terms of the hyper-connectivity and social media of it all, the piece has always taught me and continues to teach me, in a new way in the film, how important it is to differentiate things that are virtual or made up or crafted and the things that are real and human and the connections that really matter.” In addition to his stage work, audiences may recognize Platt from on-screen roles, including his performances as Peyton in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series and Benji in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2.

Connor Murphy (Colton Ray)

Connor Murphy is likewise not in the popular crowd. Notable for wearing all-black clothes and being aggressive in school, Connor frequently uses drugs to cope with his own personal struggles. He even confronts Evan, shortly before signing his cast and finding Evan’s letter in the printer. Connor dies by suicide soon after this, causing immediate distress upon his parents, Cynthia and Larry, as well as upon his sister Zoe. He also unintentionally changes Evan’s life.

Even though Colton Ray doesn’t have that much time on-screen, his performance as Connor Murphy in the feature film is essential to the unraveling of events that happen after the suicide. The actor was also linked to the Broadway musical, having understudied for the same character prior to the on-screen version. Ray is also known for playing Gene Laine in another Broadway installment called Girl from the North Country and for his leading part in the Apple TV+ original, Little Voice.

Zoe Murphy (Kaitlyn Dever)

Zoe is Connor’s younger sister and eventually becomes Evan’s girlfriend. Prior to her brother’s death, Zoe didn’t get along with him, let alone understand his behavior. After his death, Zoe wishes she would have known better and spent more time by his side. This is what draws her to Evan, since in her mind, he was her brother’s only friend and possibly the only person who might give her comfort during this tragic moment.

Kaitlyn Dever plays Zoe in the musical adaptation. Her career has skyrocketed in recent years, since her starring role in Olivia Wilde’s coming-of-age comedy Booksmart and her portrayal of sexual assault survivor, Marie, in the Netflix limited series Unbelievable. This might be Dever’s first role in a musical film, but she and her sister Mady have launched a career in music as a duo in 2020 with the premiere of their lead single Raleigh. Next up, Dever stars in an episode of the FX anthology The Premise and stars in Hulu’s limited series Dopesick.

Alana Beck (Amandla Stenberg)

Alana is Evan’s self-absorbed and melodramatic classmate, who despite noticing he is wearing a cast, doesn’t offer to sign it. She is always looking for opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities that will boost her chances to land in a prestigious university. This is partially the reason why she agrees to help Evan and Jared come up with a project that maintains Connor’s legacy alive.

Amandla Stenberg plays Alana in Dear Evan Hansen and the actress has been around for quite some time. Stenberg has gained a lot of recognition since making it to Time’s list of Most Influential Teens both in 2015 and 2016. After participating in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix musical series The Eddy and the on-screen version of The Hate U Give, Stenberg will not only play Alana in the upcoming feature, but has also collaborated with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul in an original song called The Anonymous Ones.

Jared Kleinman (Nik Dodani)

Jared is a family friend of the Hansens who occasionally supports Evan as his confidant. He isn’t as close to him prior to Connor’s passing, but the two bond over “The Connor Project” and when they try to forge evidence of Evan and Connor’s friendship. Despite Jared being aware that the letter that Connor had with him was Evan’s therapy assignment, he decides to keep it a secret. However, he threatens Evan about telling the truth when things start to go south with their project.

Nik Dodani will play Jared on-screen, and he is already notable for playing sarcastic and quirky teens since his role as Zahid in Atypical (a Netflix series that recently wrapped up its fourth and final season). The actor is also known for playing Pat Patel in the revival of Murphy Brown, Chase Rao on Trinkets, and Danny in the horror film Escape Room.

Heidi Hansen (Julianne Moore)

Heidi is Evan’s mother and works as a nurse’s aide while taking a paralegal course after hours. This means that she often leaves Evan home alone. In an attempt to help her son find new friends, Heidi suggests that he have his classmates sign his cast. This is what prompts Connor to sign Evan’s cast and contributes to the Murphys idea that Evan was their son’s only friend.

Julianne Moore will play Evan’s mother in Dear Evan Hansen. The Academy Award winner is a prolific Hollywood name both in the indie and blockbuster film sectors. Popularly known for her roles in Still Alice, Far from Heaven, and in Game Change, the actress will be once again acting alongside Amy Adams. The two previously worked together in The Woman in the Window, a Netflix film that premiered a few months ago. Moore is also starring in Apple Tv + original, Lisey's Story.

Cynthia Murphy (Amy Adams)

Cynthia is Connor and Zoe’s stay-at-home mother, who always attempts to keep her family from falling apart. Even though she is mostly unsuccessful in her efforts, she doesn’t give up. Once her son dies, Cynthia is overwhelmed by grief and that prompts her to connect with Evan and welcome him into their family.

Amy Adams plays Cynthia, bringing her back to the musical world after her work in Enchanted and The Muppets. Recognized for both comedic and dramatic roles, Addams has earned multiple award wins and nominations (including six Academy Award nominations during her career) for her roles in American Hustle and Junebug, among others. Other than Dear Evan Hansen, the actress starred in The Woman in the Window this year, and is currently filming the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.

Larry Murphy (Danny Pino)

Larry is Connor and Zoe’s stepfather and is always busy and distant from family affairs. After his stepson’s passing, Larry and his wife try to know more about Connor through Evan’s accounts. He also feels nervous about what happened and why Connor decided to take their wealthy and stable reality for granted.

Danny Pino is Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, and the actor is often linked to hit TV series, such as Cold Case, Law and Order: SVU, and most recently, Mayans M.C.. This will be his first time in a musical and different from its original version, Danny won’t be playing Connor’s father, but his stepfather instead.

Dear Evan Hansen opens in theaters on September 24th.

