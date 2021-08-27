The cast break down the importance of one of the musical's standout numbers.

The pandemic times of COVID-19 have been isolating for all of us, but it's important to remember there are still people out there who care. That's the idea behind the latest featurette for Dear Evan Hansen, which examines the potency of one of the musical's key songs, "You Will Be Found."

The most culturally relevant original Broadway hit of the past half-decade outside of Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a high school outsider who gains fame and friendship through falsely claiming that he had a tight bond with one of his deceased classmates. The story perilously walks the tightrope between being wildly empathetic and pretty cringey in a way that few scripts can pull off.

The reason it ends up working is that the musical features a soundtrack packed full of songs like "You Will Be Found" that boast a soaring style that has become instantly recognizable and iconic to theater buffs. And now that the film adaptation is a mere month away, those songs will shortly burrow their way into moviegoers' heads.

In the featurette clip, the film's stars (Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, etc.) discuss how "You Will Be Found" resonates as the emotional core of the movie. They not only talk about how the tune touches on that universal alienation and loneliness that people feel in adolescence but also how that sense of extreme isolation has touched us all during the trying distant times of the past year and a half.

As Stenberg puts it when summing up the song, "Often times the moment that we're in feel like the only moment that will ever exist. But that's not the case!"

We won't have to wait long to see the full cinematic version of "You Will Be Found," as Dear Evan Hansen arrives in theaters on September 24. Watch the full clip below:

