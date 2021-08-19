Dear Evan Hansen was a hit when it crash-landed on Broadway, taking home Tony awards, Grammys, and more. Now, the hit musical is heading to theaters as a movie musical and we have a new poster of stars Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Deaver, Amy Adams, and more!

Directed by Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky, the movie has Platt returning to the role of Evan Hansen with a screenplay by Steven Levenson, music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and more. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel serve as producers while Michael Bederman, Levenson, Pasek, and Paul all are serving as executive producers.

The poster centers itself around Platt as Evan Hansen, much like the musical does. When Conor Murphy (Colton Ryan) dies, a high school is at a loss for what to do and Evan, who never really found a place to belong in the first place and struggles with being alone, falls into a social-media frenzy he wasn't prepared for. Especially when he is getting the attention he wanted and longed for during his high school and young adult life. It's a look at anxiety, isolation, and what the social-media age can do to a young person.

The trailer was released a while back and gave us a glimpse into these characters and how they've changed from stage to screen but the new poster is fascinating. A mosaic of characters, we get to see a bit more of the all-star cast including Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, and more. It's an interesting Broadway show and seeing how they're promoting the film version is fascinating, especially with this new poster and the glimpses into these characters we're getting on it.

You can see Dear Evan Hansen in theaters on September 24.

Here's the official synopsis for Dear Evan Hansen:

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show’s Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show’s Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

