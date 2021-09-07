Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony-winning musical, is getting a movie adaptation, and ahead of its release later this month, two new featurettes are helping build the anticipation for this Broadway musical's debut on the big screen.

From producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, the two new featurettes give us a look at the character Evan Hansen, as well as fan reactions for the movie itself. In the first featurette, we get a look at Platt's portrayal of Evan Hansen from stage to screen and how he brought the character to life. Platt won a Tony for his performance of Evan Hansen and the cast and crew seem to be just as overwhelmed by his portrayal in the movie. As one of the only cast members to come from the Broadway show, it makes sense that he would know this role inside and out. In the video, we get a special look at Platt's understanding of Evan and his anxiety and how the reaction to Evan's anxiousness helped Platt understand aspects of himself.

The second video features fans reacting to the movie after a sneak preview. The featurette shows fans who were crying through the movie and are excited to see the musical they cared so much come to the screen. Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Stephen Chbosky, who knows the traumas of school, as Chbosky directed Wonder, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, adapted from his own book. Dear Evan Hansen is also written by Steven Levenson, who also wrote Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming directorial debut, tick, tick...BOOM!

Dear Evan Hansen comes to theaters on September 24. Check out the two new featurettes below.

