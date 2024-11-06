Jack Black is known around the world for his charismatic, comedic roles. But that will change once Dear Santa premieres. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the upcoming movie, featuring Black as Satan. The fact that the performer will be playing an evil entity instead of the titular character isn't a mistake. The entire premise of the project relies on the similarity between the two names, as audiences and the young protagonist of the movie will soon learn. Despite the inclusion of Satan in the story, Dear Santa is still meant to be a Christmas movie. The project will be released on Paramount+ on November 25.

Dear Santa will follow the young Liam Turner (Robert Timothy Smith). As a lonely child, Liam thinks of writing a letter to Santa Claus himself, considering how the holidays are right around the corner. The only problem is that Liam doesn't know how to spell properly. His letter ends up being sent to Jack Black's iteration of Satan and, since he doesn't get much mail from children, the evil entity decides to meet Liam in person. Their encounter and relationship will be the central focus of Dear Santa. Liam will get a chance to define who he is thanks to his unusual situation.

Bobby and Peter Farelly have reunited after a long time in order to bring Dear Santa to life. The siblings are known for their work on Dumb and Dumber, the unforgettable comedy starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as two characters who survive one silly situation after the other. Separately, the brothers have been involved with titles such as Green Book and Ricky Stanicky. But Dear Santa will allow them to reunite their talent once again.

Jack Black's Recent Roles

Dear Santa will present Jack Black in a role that has the opportunity to be different from what audiences have seen from the artist in the past. The actor will continue to enjoy one of the best periods of his career with his upcoming role as Steve in A Minecraft Movie, the video game adaptation directed by Jared Hess. Black is also expected to return in the next installment of the Jumanji franchise, which is currently scheduled to debut on the big screen on December 11, 2026. In the meantime, viewers will get a chance to laugh once Black portrays Satan in Dear Santa.

You can check out the new images from Dear Santa below, before the movie premieres on Paramount+ on November 25: