Some children should really learn how to spell properly. Paramount+ has released the first trailer for Dear Santa, their upcoming Christmas comedy featuring Jack Black as Satan. No, that wasn't a mistake. The entire premise of the project relies on a young child attempting to send a letter to the North Pole. But poor spelling on the envelope sends an unexpected visitor to the boy's house. Robert Timothy Smith stars as the young man who will change his destiny by not knowing how to spell Santa Claus, in what promises to be one of the funniest movies of the year.

The trailer for Dear Santa presents the premises to audiences. But beyond talking about how one spelling mistake can lead to an unpredictable adventure, this trailer shines a spotlight on what Jack Black will bring to the table once he steps into the shoes of Satan. The acclaimed Kung Fu Panda actor will bring his signature charisma to the screen, while the boy will attempt to explain the entire situation to his parents and the adults around him. The premise for Dear Santa could be the basis for a horror movie. But the comedic tone of the upcoming Paramount+ release ensures the movie can be enjoyed by the entire family in just a matter of days.

Dear Santa will also mark a special reunion when it comes to the film industry. The Farelly Brothers worked together on the project, with Bobby directing while Peter worked on the screenplay alongside Ricky Blitt. The duo behind Dumb and Dumber were more than happy to dive deep into an unpredictable comedy once again, more than a decade after they worked on the sequel to their most popular movie. The stage has been set for Jack Black's Satan to steal the show on Paramount+. Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey and Hayes MacArthur will also star in Dear Santa.

Jack Black is Back

Dear Santa will be yet another chapter in what has been one of the most successful periods of Jack Black's career. The actor recently reprised his role as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4, the animated sequel that propelled the titular warrior into the future. Black will be seen on the big screen once again when A Minecraft Movie premieres next year. And that won't be the only video game world that will count with the actor's presence. Another installment of the Jumanji franchise is in development, with Jack Black expected to return as the Professor Sheldon Oberon avatar.

You can check out the first trailer for Dear Santa below, before the movie premieres on Paramount+ on November 25: