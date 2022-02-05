It's time to see our favorite stars sheding tears in front of the camera.

Apple TV+ unveiled today the trailer and release date for Season 2 of Dear…, an emotional unscripted series that sits celebrities in a chair to read about people they unknowingly inspired. The trailer also reveals the slate of actors and influencers we can expect to see – and possibly witness them breaking down in front of the camera. The new season premieres in early March.

Back in Season 1, Apple TV+ subscribers were able to see inspiring conversations with living legends such as Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Stevie Wonder. For Season 2 of Dear…, it won’t be any different: the docuseries brings nine carefully selected personalities to talk about politics, cultural revolution, representation, and finding their own strength in hard life experiences.

Season 2 of Dear… will also be a posthumous homage to legendary Vogue creative director André Leon Talley, a fashion visionary that died earlier this year. Talley helped bring to life the acclaimed documentary The September Issue, which chronicled the production of the most important issue of Vogue magazine. He was also a guest judge on America’s Next Top Model for several cycles and had his life story told in the documentary The Gospel According to André.

Aside from Talley, you can check out the full slate of guests for Season 2 of Dear… below:

Academy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis ( Fences , How to Get Away with Murder ).

( , ). Women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate, and producer Malala Yousafzai – she had her shocking life story told in the documentary He Named Me Malala .

– she had her shocking life story told in the documentary . Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times Best-Selling Author, and activist Jane Fonda (Barbarella, Grace & Frankie).

(Barbarella, Grace & Frankie). - Academy Award-nominated and Emmy, BAFTA, and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us).

(Selma, When They See Us). - Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter (Pose, Cinderella).

(Pose, Cinderella). - SAG Award winner and 12-time Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve).

(Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve). - Renowned Waterman Laird Hamilton .

. - The NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer & Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Apple TV+ premieres Season 2 of Dear… on March 4. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

The second season of “Dear…” will spotlight internationally recognized leaders, entertainers and athletes and how they have shaped culture and society through a collection of intimate letters from their fans. By reading these letters, each influential figure learns how they have unknowingly impacted others and gain new insight into how their work has made a unique contribution to the global community.

