Trailer for ‘Dear…’ Reveals Apple TV+’s Star-Studded Inspirational Docuseries

Apple today released the first trailer for the Apple TV+ docuseries Dear…, but be forewarned it may make you tear up. From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the series is inspired by Apple’s “Dear Apple” spots and the first season profiles ten game-changing icons, showcasing how one person’s story can change the world through the people whose lives they’ve inspired.

Appearing on the first season are Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, and Big Bird. And in the trailer below, you can see as they recount their own stories of struggle and then watch the stories of those they’ve inspired to beat the odds.

Check out the Dear… trailer below. The docuseries premieres on Apple TV+ on June 5th. For more on Apple TV+ check out our rave review of the animated musical series Central Park.