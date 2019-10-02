Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Gets a Fourth & Final Season, Plus an Exciting Cast Announcement

0

Netflix has found a fun way to announce Dear White People‘s Season 4 renewal. The series is based on the movie of the same name directed by Justin Simien and which helped launch Tessa Thompson‘s career back in 2014. Just like the movie, the Dear White People series follows a group of black students at the predominately white fictional Ivy League school, Winchester University, as they navigate intricate and complicated matters around race in their daily lives.

The Dear White People Season 4 renewal was announced with the help of cast members Marque Richardson, Logan Browning, John Patrick Amedori, DeRon Horton, Brandon P. Bell, and Ashley Blaine Featherson. The idea was to bring the cast together in a group FaceTime chat so that Richardson could share with everyone the show had finally been renewed. In addition to the renewal news, Richardson also confirmed the fourth season would be Dear White People‘s final season, too.

In a press release, Simien shared his thoughts on the renewal:

I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix! This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.

Dear White People: Vol. 4 will consist of 10 hour-long episodes. Simien will stay on as co-showrunner as well as executive producer and writer. Yvette Lee Bowser will also serve as series co-showrunner and executive producer. Among the returning cast members are Browning, Richardson, Featherson, Bell, Horton, and Amedori.

Dear White People Season 3 is currently available to stream on Netflix (in addition to seasons 1 and 2). For more on Season 3 as well as Season 4 plans, check out our exclusive interview with Simien. Finally, check out the fun Season 4 renewal announcement featuring the entire cast below:

And if you’re curious, read up on the Dear White People synopsis here: