Netflix has dropped an announcement trailer for the fourth and final season of Dear White People. The trailer is less than a minute long and features many of the main characters snapping their fingers, dancing, and singing along to the 1995 hip hop classic "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan. Text which reads "the musical final season" flashes across the screen before the trailer announces its release date.

Dear White People focuses on the intersectionality of a group of college kids dealing with complicated topics like race, sexual identity, women's rights, sexual assault, and police violence - all while they attempt to figure themselves out and find their place in the world. Sometimes the show uses levity to tackle these topics; at other times, it takes a more serious approach. But the approach they're taking for their fourth and final season is an even bigger curveball than the one they threw at the beginning of Season 3.

Going by the announcement trailer, it looks as though the entire fourth season is going to be a musical. It's an interesting approach to say the least. But why a musical? It's a significant departure from the previous three seasons. Then again, the beginning of Season 3 and the seemingly abandoned plotline of The Order showed signs that the creators were wanting to take a different approach. And you can't take much more of a different approach than suddenly changing your dialogue-centric show into a musical.

The musical fourth season stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marquis Richardson. It debuts on Netflix on September 22. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

