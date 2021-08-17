With a little over a month to the release of Dear White People Vol. 4, AKA the final season, Netflix keeps dropping new content for fans. Some days ago, we got to see the teaser trailer for what’s been dubbed "the musical season." Now, the official trailer sheds a little more light into what this means and reveals what type of musical numbers we can expect for the acclaimed show’s farewell when the season premieres on September 22.

The trailer for the senior college year of Winchester Black students features spontaneous bursts into song and dance, Samantha's (Logan Browning) final radio broadcasts “for all white people who are counting down the days" to her graduation, the class’s decision to go out with a bang, and people exploding into glitter. It is also revealed that the decision to do a huge musical stems from the realization they need to leave a legacy behind and also introduce Black music to a bunch of young adults who don’t listen to it.

Dear White People premiered on Netflix in 2017, adapted from the 2014 Justin Simien film of the same name. In both the movie and the series, a group of Black students in an Ivy League school disturbs the status quo by pointing out issues mostly ignored by white folk, such as police brutality and racism, and they also engage in head-on debates on sexual assault, women's rights, and sexuality.

The musical fourth season also stars Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marquis Richardson. Season 4 of Dear White People will also feature a special participation of Queer Eye's Karamo Brown. It premieres on Netflix on September 22.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dear White People Vol. 4:

Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event, Dear White People Vol. 4 is a can't-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.

