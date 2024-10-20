One of documentary filmmaking's greatest strengths is the genre's ability to confront real-world issues in real-time. Unlike fictional cinema, which often dissects ongoing social stigmas and underrepresented experiences through drama, the best documentaries of all time shine a light directly on moments in a community's history that are still relevant to the present. Between Blackfish exposing SeaWorld's animal cruelty and other hard-hitting productions like 2012's The Invisible War, documentaries can often inspire progressive action and expedite long-overdue consequences, and those searching for a demonstration of the art form's power should look no further than one of the most gut-wrenching productions of 2008.

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father is a deeply personal film that balances all the intrigue of a crime thriller with the heartbreak of an emotional hurricane. Directed by filmmaker Kurt Kuenne, the documentary is unique among its peers in that it relies primarily on personal testimony, compiling interviews with the close relatives and friends of Dr. Andrew Bagby, Kuenne's childhood friend who was found brutally murdered on the morning of November 6th, 2001. The filmmaker's search for answers ultimately takes him deeper into the case's absurd aftermath, resulting in a devastating account of communal trauma that earned the film overwhelming critical praise upon Dear Zachary's debut, though the film's greatest achievement arguably wouldn't unfold until after its release.

What Is Kurt Kuenne’s ‘Dear Zachary’ About?

The film begins with a wholesome homage to Dr. Bagby's life, presenting a tribute to Kuenne's fallen friend that quickly pivots into an analysis of Dear Zachary's central crime. A home video of Andrew delivering a charismatic wedding toast is juxtaposed with his parents, David and Kate Bagby, recalling the jarring moment they first learned their son was dead, and the documentary distinguishes itself from more slow-burn outings by revealing Andrew's murderer as his dangerous ex-girlfriend, Dr. Shirley Turner, within its first fifteen minutes. In contrast to many true-crime documentaries, however, it doesn't take long for police to match the gun used to kill Andrew with Shirley, and Kuenne explains that his real motivation for beginning his film was just to make one last movie with his friend.

This reasoning quickly changes when Shirley, having fled to Newfoundland while U.S. authorities built their case against her, reveals she is pregnant with Andrew's child. Hoping to pass down memories of his father to the newly-christened Zachary Turner, the documentary depicts Kuenne's hopes for his film evolving in real-time, but the film's title ultimately serves as a reminder of the true extent of Shirley's crimes. For, just a month prior to a hearing that would likely have sent Shirley back to the U.S. for trial, the accused murderer horrifically drowns herself and Zachary in the waters off Newfoundland's coast. Dear Zachary's editing and narration capture the personal toll of these deaths powerfully, with Kuenne's narration wavering as he recounts the incident and red camera flashes attesting to the Bagby grandparents' fury, but Shirley alone doesn't define Dear Zachary's bitter ending.

‘Dear Zachary’s Unimaginable Story Managed To Inspire Real-World Change

Close

Aside from providing audiences with a sweeping account of Andrew's relationships that literally span continents, Dear Zachary also offered a blistering rebuke of Canada's judicial and child welfare systems upon release. Not only does Kuenne criticize Shirley's judges for repeatedly allowing the accused murderer to walk free on bail, but his film also highlights the absurdity of Shirley retaining custody of Zachary in the first place. In fact, this injustice resonated so much with the public that it ultimately influenced a significant change in Canadian law. In 2010, Newfoundland MP Scott Andrews introduced a bill that amended the country's Criminal Code, empowering courts to deny bail to violent suspects when the life of a child might be in danger.

This accomplishment is not only a reflection of Kuenne's film, but also the tireless advocacy that Kate and David Bagby began after losing their last link to Andrew. These efforts are further detailed in a fourteen-minute short film released in 2013 that acts as an epilogue to Dear Zachary, highlighting how he and Andrew's parents successfully lobbied to make legal reform a part of Dear Zachary's legacy, but the documentary itself deserves significant credit for delivering such an important story to the public. Kuenne's comprehensive blend of found footage with his own connection to Andrew's case makes for a visceral viewing experience, while the documentary's real-world impact proves that the world can become a safer place by learning from its darkest stories.

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father is a documentary directed by Kurt Kuenne that centers on the life and death of Dr. Andrew Bagby. The film serves as a poignant tribute and a message to Bagby's son, chronicling the emotional journey of family and friends grappling with loss. This documentary combines personal narrative with a broader exploration of justice and tragedy. Release Date October 31, 2008 Director Kurt Kuenne Cast Kurt Kuenne , Dr. Andrew Bagby , David Bagby , Kathleen Bagby , Dr. Shirley Turner , Zachary Andrew Turner Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Documentary

