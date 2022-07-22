Sadie Sink has become quite the star after her turn as Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things followed by her role in the directorial debut of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in All Too Well: The Short Film. Now, her next film Dear Zoe has found a home. Directed by Gren Wells and written by Bottle Shock screenwriter Marc Lhormer and producer and writer Melissa Martin, the film is based on the novel by Phillip Beard. Lhormer and Brenda Lhormer have produced the film for their company Zin Haze Productions.

Now, the film has been acquired by Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media and has set a fall release date! The film is set to hit theaters and on digital on November 4 and seems like another fascinating role for Sink to...well, sink her teeth into. Sink is playing Tess, who is coping with the death of her younger sister, and sadly, Sink is so incredibly good at playing characters who have a lot of grief and trauma to work through.

The synopsis is as follows: "Tess, a young woman grappling with the immeasurable and shattering death of her younger sister, Zoe (Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz). As her mother (Jessica Capshaw), stepfather (Justin Bartha), and sister (Vivien Lyra Blair) each grieve in their own ways, Tess seeks support from two outsiders: her biological father, Nick (Theo Rossi), and Jimmy (Kweku Collins), a juvenile delinquent who lives in the neighborhood."

RELATED: Every Monster in 'Stranger Things', Ranked by How Scary They Are

“This is a universal story of loss and healing,” said Bill Vergos, Freestyle Digital Media’s Head of Digital Film Distribution. “You get to feel the full range of emotions as with all great films, and that’s how we knew we wanted to be part of it. Not to mention, Sadie’s performance is outstanding.” And reading just the description for the movie, it's clear that this is going to be one that highlights just how incredibly talented Sink is as a performer. That and working with a cast like this? Absolutely brilliant!

Dear Zoe marks a new step for Sink, who is still part of the Stranger Things cast but with the series ending after Season 5, it's going to be fascinating to see where each young cast member goes in their careers after the Netflix series. We know that Sink is talented and everything about Dear Zoe seems like a perfect role for her and we can't wait to see what Sink brings to the role of Tess.