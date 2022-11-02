One of the most anticipated films to kick off November is Dear Zoe, a coming-of-age drama based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Phillip Beard. Gren Wells, who previously wrote and directed The Road Within, is back in the directorial chair for this drama movie. Her most famous work may be as the writer and co-producer of A Little Bit of Heaven, starring Kate Hudson and Gael Garcia Bernal. In recent years, after her breakthrough performance as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, Sadie Sink has become one of Hollywood's most sought-after young talents. She’s performed in acclaimed productions including Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film and Darren Aronofsky’s acclaimed upcoming film The Whale. In Dear Zoe, she’ll play the leading character Tess.

Joining Sink as her on-screen father is Theo Rossi, often recognized for roles such as Juan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz in Sons of Anarchy and Shades in Netflix’s MCU show Luke Cage. Rapper and music producer Kweku Collins will make his acting debut in the film playing Jimmy, Tess’ love interest. Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy) and Justin Bartha (The Hangover) are also making an appearance as Tess’ mom and stepdad.

Like most coming-of-age movies, the cast is not that extensive as it focuses heavily on the main character’s journey -- this is, at least, what appears to be the case with Dear Zoe. If this sounds like your kind of movie, check out all the details about how, where, and when to watch it, as well as a list of movies you can check out if you can’t get enough of the genre.

When and Where Can You Watch Dear Zoe?

Although it was filmed back in 2019, the pandemic got in the way of the film's release. Now three years later, Dear Zoe will finally premiere in select American theaters on November 4, 2022. While the wait to watch Dear Zoe hitting the big screen has been long enough, luckily, it won’t be necessary to hold on much longer to watch on demand. Along with its United States theatrical premiere, the movie will also be available on VOD on November 4. You can check the official site to see if the movie is coming to a theater near you.

Will Dear Zoe Be on DVD or Blu-ray?

Possibly, although it is yet to be announced when Dear Zoe will be available in physical formats such as DVD and Blu-ray. If you want to add this movie to your collection, you’ll probably have to wait for around three to four months, which is the average time it takes for a film to reach store shelves.

Watch the Dear Zoe Trailer

Although the movie was filmed a while ago, Dear Zoe's trailer was just released in mid-September. If you haven’t watched it, you can take a look here.

What Is Dear Zoe About?

Contrary to what one might imagine, Zoe is not the story's protagonist but rather its catalyst. The film follows Tess (Sink), a teenager who has to deal with the grief of having lost her younger sister (yes, that’s Zoe) in a completely unexpected way. As a result of this tragic event, Tess and her family—her younger sister Emily (Vivien Lyra Blair), her mother (Capshaw), and her stepdad (Bartha)—face difficult conversations that eventually generate tension and instability at home. Because of this, Tess decides to go to her biological father's (Rossi) place, who welcomes her and gives her a space to stay with him.

While this is not to her parents' liking, this decision allows Tess to process her grief and, along the way, find herself through it. In addition, she meets her new neighbor, a charming juvenile delinquent (Collins) whom she falls in love with, setting herself to experience new emotions alongside the pain of grieving. From the looks of the trailer, Dear Zoe is a story about the challenges of dealing with great loss during the teenage years, amidst the chaos that is adolescence itself.

More Movies Like Dear Zoe That You Can Watch Now

There are a few films that you may like to watch while you wait for Dear Zoe to premiere (or to keep up the mood after watching it). Whether these are coming-of-age or just drama films, they all touch on the topic of grief, the process of growing out of loss, and the path to rediscovering oneself. Below we share what each one is about and where to watch them right now:

Rudderless: Years after losing his son, Sam (Billy Crudup) is living on his yacht and drinks way more than he should. One day, his ex comes by to leave him a box including the songs their son recorded. As he starts singing these at the bar he frequents, Sam finally starts to cope with grief through his son’s music. This is yet another film about dealing with sudden loss and the untangling of the complicated emotions that come along with it. It’s available for rent on several platforms, including Redbox and Vudu.

Little Women (2019): Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated remake of this literary classic needs no introduction, but if you haven’t watched it yet, now may be the time to do so. Featuring Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy, and Eliza Scanlen as Beth, this is a beautiful take on finding oneself as a young woman experiencing love, loss, and self-fulfillment. It’s a period coming-of-age story that you can’t miss, available for rent on FlixFling. You can also buy it on YouTube, iTunes, and many other platforms.

Waves: This movie follows a family of four that finds itself caught up in a rollercoaster of emotions, unleashed by the actions of the oldest son, Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). The film follows the dynamics of grief and forgiveness over the harmful consequences of a loved one's decisions, exploring the complexities of what is love and what it's not. The film is also worthwhile thanks to its impressive cast, which includes Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Sterling K. Brown, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. It’s streaming on Peacock Premium and can be rented on Redbox, Spectrum On Demand, iTunes, and Google Play Movies.

