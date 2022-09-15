Big things are in store for Sadie Sink. The up-and-coming young actress, best known for playing Max Mayfield on Netflix's Stranger Things, continues to gain prominence on screens both big and small, particularly with her performances in the Fear Street trilogy, as well as her starring role in Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film from last year. She's already garnering some Oscar talk for her emotional turn in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and that's only the beginning for the bright talent. Along with these titles, Sink is also slated to star in Dear Zoe, an upcoming indie family drama based on Philip Beard's 2005 novel of the same name. Now, we've got our first look at the actress' latest starring role, courtesy of the film's official trailer, which debuted earlier today.

Also starring Vivien Lyra Blair, Theo Rossi, Kweku Collins, Jessica Capshaw, and Justin Bartha, Dear Zoe follows Tess (Sink), a teenage girl who fractures from her family following a devastating loss. In an effort to find emotional support, this teen reconnects with her biological father (Rossi), a slacker who ultimately wants to do right by his daughter, while also kindling a blooming young romance with a charming juvenile delinquent (Collins) who lives next door. Through the grounded performances on display, it's easy to see how this quaint independent drama demonstrates Sink's gentle and lived-in ability to play young women who seek to find their strength and their own sense of self, even in a few heart-wrenching circumstances.

Plus, on a personal front, this writer always happy to see their hometown of Pittsburgh on-screen, and this film could very well honor its recent history of hosting coming-of-age dramas in its suburban locales. It's too early to know if Dear Zoe will garner the same young audience who flocked to see the film adaptations of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Fault in Our Stars, for instance, but it's easy to see how a film like this could appeal to the same YA crowd who likes to have a heartwrenching time at the movies.

Filmed in the fall of 2019, shortly before the pandemic, Dear Zoe has taken some time to make its way onto the screen. But given Sink's rise as a performer, it's likely for the best, as this small film will benefit from the rising profile of this increasingly-popular young star. Certainly, if Sink can secure some awards consideration for her supporting turn in The Whale, it'll only play in Dear Zoe's favor with its fall release.

The actress has an exceptional future ahead of her. Dear Zoe will be released in select theaters and on VOD starting November 4th. In the meantime, check out the first trailer below: