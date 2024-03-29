The Big Picture Hulu has cancelled Death and Other Details, starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane, after one season.

Despite positive critic reviews, Death and Other Details failed to capture a strong following, not making Nielsen's Top 10 streaming ratings.

The series will conclude with a slight cliffhanger when Imogene discovers severed limbs in the snow in the finale.

As soon as Imogene Scott's (Violett Beane) detective career began, it has already come to an end. Hulu has canceled the murder mystery series Death and Other Details after one season following a rather quiet release back in January. Despite decent reviews from critics, the series wasn't able to capture much of a following, falling short of a spot in Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming ratings upon its debut. It will instead end on a slight cliffhanger after Imogene comes across some severed limbs in the snow in the finale.

Death and Other Details stars Mandy Patinkin as the "world's once greatest detective" Rufus Cotesworth, who takes on an unlikely protégé in Scott after her poor timing lands her in the absolute worst place at the worst time. The prime suspect in Cotesworth's latest murder investigation, she must work with the man she detests to clear her name and take down the person who's truly responsible. Their other suspects include every other person aboard a luxury ocean liner sailing the Mediterranean, including the fabulously wealthy guests and the beleaguered crew stuck catering to their whims. As they get closer to the truth of the case, they're forced to tangle with a powerful and mysterious enemy in Victor Sams who has a vendetta against the rich patrons on board.

In addition to the dynamic duo of Beane and Patinkin, the extravagant murder mystery also boasted the talents of Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, and Linda Esmond with Jayne Atkinson in a recurring role. Had a second season been ordered, the finale lined up Beane and her fellow amateur detectives Zhou, Garcia, and Saremi to take charge of the new case revolving around the severed legs, allowing Imogene to step out of the shadow of Cotesworth.

Who Created 'Death and Other Details'?

Close

Taking inspiration from the works of Agatha Christie, Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams co-created Death and Other Details and served as co-showrunners. The pair had previously collaborated to bring the Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson-led Stumptown to life, but their murder mystery was born out of a mutual love for Christie and aimed to capture a similar feeling with its luxurious locale and chic costumes, albeit with a contemporary edge. The Amazing Spider-Man and upcoming live-action Snow White director Marc Webb helmed the pilot episode and stayed aboard as an executive producer.

Death and Other Details is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

Death and Other Details Detective Rufus Cotesworth and protégé Imogene digs the truth in a wealthy sailing boat in the Mediterranean where everyone is hiding something. Release Date January 16, 2024 Creator Mike Weiss, Heidi Cole McAdams Cast Mandy Patinkin , Linda Emond , Lauren Patten , Violett Beane , Angela Zhou Main Genre Mystery Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Hulu

