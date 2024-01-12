The Big Picture Mandy Patinkin's performance as Detective Rufus Cotesworth in Death and Other Details carries the series and elevates the protagonist's onscreen presence.

Death and Other Details lacks the mind-boggling twists and turns that make other murder mystery shows engaging.

The supporting characters in the series are insufferable and contribute to the lack of appeal.

The murder mystery genre never gets old when there is a new killer on the loose and a bunch of suspects tied to a case. Yet, certain titles make you question whether the crime-solving formula is indeed infallible. Hulu's latest take on the genre is one of those rare instances where you feel like the plotlines onscreen are less captivating versions of other murder mystery material. Death and Other Details follows Imogene Scott (played by Violett Beane), a bitter but intuitive young woman who is still reeling from her mother's brutal death. Even though she has been accepted into the wealthy Collier family with open arms, she hasn't forgotten how her mother's case remains unsolved and holds a grudge against detective Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin) for not doing more to find the killer. As she decides to join the Colliers for a trip on a restored Mediterranean ocean liner, a new murder takes place and forces Imogene to reestablish her ties with "the world's greatest detective."

Mandy Patinkin Keeps the Story Interesting in 'Death and Other Details'

Throughout the Hulu series, it is quickly evident that it is Mandy Patinkin who keeps the story afloat as Rufus. The detective is clever and pays close attention to the details when unraveling the events of the murder scene at hand. With his encoded note-taking and poignant questions, Rufus not only challenges Imogene to think carefully before letting her judgment get in the way of solving a crime, but also drives viewers to see through the illusion. He is also conscious of the fact that he failed Imogene years ago when deciding to investigate her mother's death and never actually figured out the killer's identity. When the detective has a second chance to meet with the protagonist and make things right, he takes on the opportunity to redeem himself, regardless of the consequences.

His frequent interactions with Imogene also elevate her onscreen presence, since the most interesting moments of the series are the ones where they are breaking down the clues they've gathered and connecting them to the crime scene. During these scenes, the protagonist closes her eyes and envisions herself inside the eyewitnesses' shoes while they explain to her what they've seen and heard before the murder took place. This creative choice to showcase Imogene reliving the same scenario multiple times until she finds out something new to add to the investigation is one of the show's few strengths.

'Death and Other Details' Murder Mystery Has Oscillating Twists and Turns

Although Death and Other Details is made better by Patinkin's performance, it doesn't bring anything new to the murder mystery genre. In comparison to the many Harlan Coben adaptations coming to the screen that catch viewers by surprise with their mind-boggling twists or Rian Johnson-helmed projects that are far from dull, this series falls behind with its oscillating reveals. The murder at the center of the series is that of guest Keith Trubitsky (Michael Gladis), who manages to have tense encounters with both the Collier family and the ship's crew from the very first day he boards the ocean liner. When his body is found pinned to the wall of his suite, there are multiple suspects who could've done it. Aside from the boat incident, Rufus and Imogene are also trying to solve her mother's case once and for all.

These two murder mystery investigations have the potential to keep people guessing as clues and revelations kick in, but in reality, the series has maybe two or three truly shocking and meaningful plot twists. With 10 episodes in total (only 8 were available to watch for this review), the Hulu original feels more lukewarm than engaging. Considering that one of the showrunners behind this project (Mike Weiss) is known for producing stellar procedural dramas like The Mentalist and Chicago P.D., maybe the series would've been better off with Rufus and Imogene working together to solve a different crime every episode.

'Death and Other Details' Loses the Whodunit Thrill Thanks to Insufferable Supporting Characters

Even though there are some twists and turns that get viewers off guard, Death and Other Details has many supporting characters that are insufferable and contribute to the show's lack of appeal. The Collier family is a largely one-note depiction of the global elite, always busy trying to maintain their company's reputation on one end and hiding their love affairs and scandals on the other. The guests on the ship aren't much better, especially Eleanor Chun (a potential investor for the Colliers' business, played by Karoline) and Llewellyn Mathers (the rich family's unbearable lawyer, played by Jere Burns). There are many examples of TV shows that have managed to use unlikeable characters in their favor (Succession and The White Lotus mastered this narrative choice), but that is not the case here.

Despite the majority of the supporting ensemble playing characters that embody overplayed stereotypes, there are a few minor roles here that are worth the screen time. Leila (Pardis Saremi) is initially introduced as Anna Collier's (Lauren Patten) lunatic wife who is still overcoming the trauma of her car accident months prior to the trip. Yet, throughout the series, viewers notice that there is much more to her than what first meets the eye. Another side character making a positive contribution to the story is Sunil (played by The Fall of the House of Usher star Rahul Kohli), one of the ship's staff who befriends Imogene and becomes an active participant in identifying the murderer onboard. Aside from the protagonist's interactions with Rufus, Imogene and Sunil are the only other pairing that works here, since their onscreen moments allow for some levity in the middle of the killing spree. Both Leila and Sunil are given proper backstories and motivations to justify their actions during the boat trip, which plays a big part in why their performances stand out compared to the rest.

Overall, Death and Other Details isn't a groundbreaking murder mystery series. It does have a witty detective and a few unexpected reveals, but its lack of originality seeps through in certain narrative decisions and side character additions.

REVIEW 'Death and Other Details' benefits from a strong central performance by Mandy Patinkin, but the rest of the show around him is not quite on his level. 6 / 10 Detective Rufus Cotesworth and protégé Imogene digs the truth in a wealthy sailing boat in the Mediterranean where everyone is hiding something. Pros Mandy Patinkin gives a typically great performance as he fits this character perfectly and keeps the rest of the show afloat.

Scenes where we are taken into the shoes of those who witnessed key details prove to be a more creative way of dispensing information. Cons The supporting characters of the series are often insufferably one-note, failing to create "unlikable" people in the way that other shows have.

A general lack of originality hangs over the various narrative developments and characters, holding it back from being truly great.

The first two episodes of Death and Other Details will be available to stream on Hulu on January 16, and the remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

