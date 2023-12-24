After the successful turnaround of A Murder at the End of the World and Only Murders in the Building, Hulu will release yet another thrilling murder mystery series in early 2024. Set on a luxurious ocean liner in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, Death and Other Details (originally entitled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem) follows Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) as she becomes a suspect in a locked-room murder investigation. With nowhere to escape, Imogene is left with no other option than to side with a prestigious detective whom she despises. Since the new Hulu original will come out soon, here is a breakdown of everything we know so far about the series, including the release date and cast details.

When and Where Is 'Death and Other Details' Releasing?

The first two episodes of Death and Other Details are set to come out on January 16. As mentioned, the series will be a Hulu original, so it will only be available to watch through this streaming platform. Canada and other countries that do not have Hulu might still be able to watch the murder mystery project on Disney+ instead. After the series premiere, an episode will drop every week on Tuesday up until the two-episode season finale on March 5, 2024. Here is the exact breakdown of when new episodes will be released:

Episode 1 - Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Episode 2 - Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Episode 3 - Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Episode 4 - Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Episode 5 - Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Episode 6 - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Episode 7 - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Episode 8 - Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Episode 9 - Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Episode 10 - Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Is There a Trailer for 'Death and Other Details'?

There is not an official trailer yet for 'Death and Other Details', but do keep an eye out on this page for an update once the trailer is available.

Who Is Starring in 'Death and Other Details'?

As previously mentioned, Violett Beane will play Imogene, the primary suspect in this murder mystery series. The actress is best known for playing Jesse Quick in The Flash, as well as Markie Cameron in the horror film Truth or Dare?. Aside from Death and Other Details, Beane is also starring in an upcoming sci-fi project alongside child actor Frankie Muniz entitled Renner.

After working on TV shows like Homeland and Criminal Minds, Mandy Patinkin is the world's greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, in the upcoming Hulu original. Here is what the executive producers/showrunners Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams have shared with Entertainment Weekly about casting Patinkin:

"He can do anything. And yet, he's never played a genius detective before. That was an error we wanted to correct. What Mandy brings is humanity. As Rufus Cotesworth, he is more brilliant, clever, and better dressed than any of us, but he wears his flaws as comfortably as he wears his bespoke suits. And because of that – we trust him completely."

Other notorious names joining the cast of Death and Other Details are Lauren Patten (Blue Bloods) as Anna Colier, Rahul Kohli (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Sunil Ranja, Angela Zhou (Promising Young Woman) as Teddy Goh, Hugo Diego Garcia (Sentinelles) as Jules, Pardis Saremi (Hell of a Summer) as Leila, and Linda Esmond (Only Murders in the Building) as Agent Hilde Eriksen. According to Deadline, House of Cards actress Jayne Atkinson will also join the series as a recurring character called Katherine Collier.

What Is 'Death and Other Details' About?

Here is the official logline provided by Hulu:

Set amidst the glamour of the global elite, “Death and Other Details” centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Who Are the Creators of 'Death and Other Details'?

As previously mentioned, Mike Weiss (The Mentalist) and Heidi Cole McAdams (The 100) are the creators of Death and Other Details. This isn't the first time that the duo have worked together on a TV project. They collaborated before on Stumptown, an ABC Signature crime drama that starred Cobie Smulders. Although the series didn't come back for Season 2, the showrunners had the chance to write and produce the upcoming Hulu original once again alongside ABC Signature. In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Weiss and McAdams shared that Death and Other Details was inspired by their passion for author Agatha Christie.

"We love Agatha Christie novels. We've read everything she's ever written. We wanted to capture the atmosphere of those works and drag her style into our contemporary world. That means memorable locations. Wardrobe — overseen by the immensely stylish costume designer Mandi Line — drew inspiration from Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly."

Marc Webb (Gifted) is credited as the director of Episode 1, as well as an executive producer with Mark Martin for Black Lamb. David Petrarca (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) also serves as the series' director and executive producer. James Philpott is the production designer of the Hulu original and was responsible for creating the set of the SS Varuna, the ocean liner where the murder mystery unfolds. According to Weiss and McAdams, Philpott tried to channel the massive ships of the time, including the SS Normandine and the Queen Mary (a filming location in the first episode).