The Big Picture Mandy Patinkin stars as Rufus Coteworth, a renowned detective, in the new mystery series Death and Other Details premiering on Hulu on January 16, 2024.

Patinkin's character finds himself aboard the luxurious cruise liner SS Varuna, where a mysterious murder has taken place, and the prime suspect is a thief named Imogene Scott.

The creators of the show, Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, aimed to create a classic and distinguished detective story, inspired by golden age novels, rather than contemporary detective stories like Knives Out.

Mandy Patinkin is at sea in new images from Death and Other Details. The new mystery series will premiere on Hulu on January 16, 2024. Formerly titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, the sefies will star stage and screen legend Patinkin as Rufus Coteworth, the world's greatest detective, who finds himself adrift in a "post-fact world". However, he has to get back on his feet, and quickly, as he finds himself aboard the opulently restored cruise liner SS Varuna, where a mysterious murder has occurred.

The prime suspect is jaded thief Imogene Scott (Violett Beane, God Friended Me) - but the two will have to work together if they're going to find the real killer. The images feature the bearded, bespectacled Cotesworth and his reluctant partner Scott - as well as the sumptuous sets built for the series. Say creators Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, "The scale of our sets — built to match the scale of those massive ships — was almost embarrassing. Our dining hall is two stories tall and could have hosted a high end wedding if it wasn't for all the camera equipment." The series will premiere with two episodes on January 16, 2024, and subsequently release episodes weekly until the two-episode finale drops on March 5, 2024.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind 'Death and Other Details'?

Death and Other Details is written and produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams; Weiss wrote and produced for The Mentalist, Chicago P.D., and Code Black, while McAdams wrote and produced for The 100. They both worked together on the short-lived Cobie Smulders detective series Stumptown. The first episode will be directed by Marc Webb, who directed 500 Days of Summer and the Amazing Spider-Man films and is slated to helm Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White remake. In addition to Patinkin and Beane, the series will also star Lauren Patten (Blue Bloods), Rahul Kohli (The Fall of the House of Usher), Angela Zhou (Promising Young Woman), Hugo Diego Garcia (Cagnolino), and Pardis Saremi (Hell of a Summer).

Close

It has been a good few years for mysteries, with Poker Face and Only Murders in the Building becoming streaming successes, and Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot movies hitting the big screen. Death and Other Details' creators do want to distinguish their show from the paperback-inspired Benoit Blanc mysteries, however: "While the show is set in our present day, the story owes a debt to golden age detective novels. And where Knives Out might have been inspired by '70s detective paperbacks, we were aiming at something a little bit more classical."

Death and Other Details will premiere on Hulu on January 16, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.