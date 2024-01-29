The Big Picture Get a sneak peek at the next episode of Death and Other Details ahead of it's premiere on Hulu.

Imogene (Violett Beane) is determined to uncover more about Jules, and she has the skills to be a great detective.

The meeting between Jules (Hugo Diego Garcia) and Sunil (Rahul Kohli) may not be a coincidence.

As lead character and narrator Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin) keeps telling us in Death and Other Details, it’s important to look closely into every piece of information you have to solve a mystery. In other words, details matter. As the season progresses, and we start to get pieces of the puzzle together, Hulu has provided Collider with an exclusive clip from the next episode of the mystery series, titled “Hidden.” In it, another important piece of information is revealed about two of the characters.

The scene takes place six months before all the characters get stranded on the SS Varuna with a dead body on it, and it reveals how Jules (Hugo Diego Garcia) and Sunil (Rahul Kohli) met. After the events of Episode 3, Jules will be put under a microscope, and Imogene (Violett Beane) is the one who’s on a mission to find out all she can about him. She’s already shown she has the skills to be a great detective, so chances are she’ll uncover a lot more than we know so far.

Meanwhile, it’s up to us to take a look at Jules and Sunil’s first encounter and try to analyze how it might have influenced both their futures. In the scene, Sunil is mugged in an alley and rescued by Jules, which prompts him to invite his savior to have a pint at a bar. But, four episodes in, we already know that nothing is what it seems in Death and Other Details, and we can’t help but wonder if the way they met was a coincidence or by design. In any case, the end of the scene offers a vital piece of information that reveals how Jules managed to get himself aboard the ship.

What Is 'Death and Other Details' About?

Image via Hulu

In case you missed it, Death and Other Details is a murder-mystery series that offers a bit of comedy and eccentricity that is perfect for people who enjoy investigation stories like the Knives Out and Glass Onion combo and Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The series centers around an investigation of a less-than-friendly wealthy man who gets murdered aboard a ship during an important celebration. So far, the series has offered some pretty interesting twists and touched on subjects like eat-the-rich discourse, traumas, and prejudice.

Death and Other Details is created by Mike Weiss (The Mentalist) and Heidi Cole McAdams (The 100). As you can imagine, the duo revealed that Agatha Christie is a huge inspiration for them – and you can tell by the setting that has echoes of Death on the Nile and the Hercule Poirot-like demeanor of the main detective played by Patinkin. The cast also features Lauren Patten (Blue Bloods), Angela Zhou (Promising Young Woman), Pardis Saremi (Hell of a Summer), Linda Esmond (Only Murders in the Building), and Jayne Atkinson (24).

Hulu debuts new episodes of Death and Other Details on Tuesdays. You can watch our exclusive clip below:

Death and Other Details Detective Rufus Cotesworth and protégé Imogene digs the truth in a wealthy sailing boat in the Mediterranean where everyone is hiding something. Release Date January 16, 2024 Creator Mike Weiss, Heidi Cole McAdams Cast Mandy Patinkin , Linda Emond , Lauren Patten , Violett Beane , Angela Zhou Main Genre Mystery Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu