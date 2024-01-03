The Big Picture Death and Other Details is a new murder mystery series starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane.

The story is set on a luxurious Mediterranean ocean liner, with Beane's character as the main suspect in a murder.

The series features magnificent practical sets and is created by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams.

Mandy Patinkin takes center stage in Death and Other Details, an eagerly awaited new murder mystery series from Hulu, the first trailer for which has just dropped today. The series unfolds in the glamorous world of the global elite, featuring the central character, Imogene Scott (played by Violett Beane), whose brilliance is matched by her restlessness.

Scott, unfortunately, finds herself at the center of a murder mystery due to a mix of bad timing and her own actions, making her the main suspect. The story is set aboard a luxuriously refurbished Mediterranean ocean liner, while the suspects range from the indulged guests to the weary crew members. To clear her name, Scott is forced to work alongside Rufus Cotesworth (portrayed by Patinkin), a man she loathes, who is also known as the world's foremost detective.

The trailer also showcases the gorgeous art design behind the series, with some magnificent practical sets built to show off the cruise liner on which the plot of the show will unfold. Show creators Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams recently enthused about the design of the sets, stating:

"The scale of our sets — built to match the scale of those massive ships — was almost embarrassing. Our dining hall is two stories tall and could have hosted a high end wedding if it wasn't for all the camera equipment."

Who's the Creative Team Behind 'Death and Other Details'?

Death and Other Details is written and produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams; Weiss wrote and produced for The Mentalist, Chicago P.D., and Code Black, while McAdams wrote and produced for The 100. This isn't their first foray into the world of murder mysteries either, as they both worked together on the short-lived detective series Stumptown, which starred Cobie Smulders.

The first episode will be directed by Marc Webb, who previously directed 500 Days of Summer and the Amazing Spider-Man films — Webb will also be taking charge of Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White remake. In addition to Patinkin and Beane, the series will also star Lauren Patten (Blue Bloods), Rahul Kohli (The Fall of the House of Usher), Angela Zhou (Promising Young Woman), Hugo Diego Garcia (Cagnolino), and Pardis Saremi (Hell of a Summer).

Death and Other Details will premiere with two episodes on January 16, 2024, and subsequently release episodes weekly until the two-episode finale drops on March 5, 2024. Watch the trailer below.