The Big Picture Death Becomes Her is coming to 4K for the first time this fall.

The set includes a 4K transfer, retrospective feature, making-of special, photo gallery, and original trailer.

The film, a cult classic featuring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, grossed $149 million USD on a $55 million budget.

The eternal life of physical media awaits Robert Zemeckis' horror comedy Death Becomes Her. The 1992 camp classic is coming to 4K for the first time this fall, courtesy of Scream Factory. The two-disc set will be released on October 22.

Featuring an all-new 4K transfer shot from the film's original negative, the set will also include a retrospective feature on the making of Death Becomes Her, with interviews from director Zemeckis, screenwriter David Koepp, director of photography Dean Cundey, production designer Rick Carter, and special effects artists Lance and David Anderson. The set will also feature a contemporary making-of special, a photo gallery, and the film's original theatrical trailer. The set will retail for $35.99 USD, and can be preordered on ShoutFactory.com. While supplies last, orders from ShoutFactory.com will also receive a full-sized rolled replica of the film's original movie poster.

What Is 'Death Becomes Her' About?

Death Becomes Her centers around the decades-long feud between actress Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep) and writer Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn) over nebbishy plastic surgeon Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis). When the once-frumpy Helen re-emerges, having become mysteriously reinvigorated, the aging Madeline tries to one-up her rival by taking a potion of eternal life from the enigmatic Lisle von Rhuman (Isabella Rossellini). And while the potion stops Madeline from aging, it doesn't make her invulnerable, leading to some memorably gruesome sequences - especially once she realizes Helen has taken the potion, as well. Pretty soon, Madeline and Helen realize that their immortal bodies are going to fall apart unless they have Ernest's plastic surgery expertise at their disposal - forever. The movie was a hit, grossing $149 million USD on a $55 million budget. It features inventive, jaw-dropping special effects combining prosthetics and then-new CG, as the duo of divas gets folded, spindled, and mutilated; the film went on to win the Oscar for Best Special Effects. A number of the film's ILM artists would go on to work on Jurassic Park the following year.

Although its critical reception upon its release was mixed, Death Becomes Her has endured, becoming a cult classic - especially among the LGBT community. The film was spotlighted on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race, and a Broadway musical based on the film is set to premiere on Broadway this fall.

Scream Factory's 4K edition of Death Becomes Her will be released on October 22, 2024.