Today, Netflix announced new cast members for its highly anticipated limited series, Death By Lightning, which tells the unbelievable true story of James Garfield, who was the 20th President of the United States — reluctantly — and Charles Guiteau, his assassin who was obsessed with the President, to a deadly degree, in a "stranger than fiction" tale. In tragic circumstances, Garfield was shot by Guiteau, who was mentally unstable and believed the President owed him a position in his government as repayment for his very minor support to Garfield's campaign. Feeling resentful when he was rejected, Guiteau became convinced that Garfield's death would benefit the country and that he would be held up as a hero for removing him from office. Production on the series recently wrapped in Budapest, Hungary, and the series will debut in 2025.

Joining the already star-studded cast are Archie Fisher (Steve, Last Days of John Allen Chau) as Joe Brown, Barry Shabaka Henley (Forever, Bob Hearts Abishola) as Senator Blanche Bruce, Željko Ivanek (Damages, The Walking Dead: Dead City) as Dr. Doctor Bliss, Kyle Soller (Andor, Bodies) as Robert Todd Lincoln, Ben Miles (The Crown, Napoleon) as George Scoville, Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet) as Frederick Douglass, Shaun Parkes (Small Axe: Mangrove) as Dr. Charles Purvis, and Alistair Petrie (The Night Manager, Sex Education) as John Sherman.

The newly announced actors join a previously revealed lineup of heavy hitters. Betty Gilpin (Glow, Mrs. Davis) will play Crete Garfield, Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Deadpool 3) portrays Charles Guiteau, Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks & Recreation) plays Chester Arthur, and Michael Shannon (George & Tammy, Waco) stars as James Garfield himself. Other cast members include Laura Marcus (The Serpent Queen) as Mollie Garfield, Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale, Get Out) as Secretary of State James Blaine, Shea Whigham (Joker, Take Shelter) as Senator Roscoe Conkling, Paula Malcomson (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Franny Scoville, and Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey, Mank) as Kate Chase Sprague.

Who's Behind 'Death By Lightning'?

The series is based on the best-selling book Destiny Of The Republic by Candice Millard, and has been brought to the screen by Mike Makowsky, known for Bad Education, who has all the responsibility as the creator, writer, and executive producer, with David Benioff, D.B. Weiss (3 Body Problem, Game of Thrones), and Bernie Caulfield (Big Love, 3 Body Problem) also on board as executive producers. Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic, Gaslit) is also executive producing, and will be directing all the episodes in the series.

The series is set to debut on Netflix in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Death By Lightning.