Via Radio Times, a first-look image of the brand-new Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) has been released ahead of the hotly-anticipated Christmas special of the beloved British detective series, Death in Paradise. On air for thirteen years and counting, Death in Paradise has been a staple of those looking for a crime drama without the intensity, as the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie makes for the calming location of many an intriguing mystery.

The upcoming Christmas special will mark the introduction of Mervin for the first time to fans, with the newest crime fighter on the island ready to lead the series as it enters its brand-new fourteenth season in 2025. However, Mervin's arrival on the island is already shaded in secrecy, with his motives suggested to be much different than what they first seem. Speaking in a statement cited on Radio Times, Gilet said:

"I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe, and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the detective inspector. It's been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew. I can't wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold..."

'Death in Paradise' Waves Goodbye to a Beloved Star

Image via Radio Times

The introduction of a brand-new detective to the island sadly means the exit of another, with the most recent Detective Inspector Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, handing in his badge and exiting the show. Little was the calming, sensitive head the show needed following the cheerful chaos of Ardal O'Hanlon's Jack Mooney. Sadly, the torch is now to be passed, although the quality of an actor like Gilet makes the future all the more exciting. Speaking in a statement about his departure, Little said:

"My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end! New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next! I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago. Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility, and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville's character, and indeed to me. It was quite a relief that the response has been overwhelming, and it's been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you"

A Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special first look has been released. You can stream the series right now on BritBox.

Stream on BritBox