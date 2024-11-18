This holiday season, fans of British detective shows will have the chance to celebrate Christmas in the Caribbean with Death in Paradise. A new special is on the way and loads of new guest stars have been announced to join a confounding new case with an entirely new detective to step in for the outgoing Ralf Little. Ahead of his arrival in Season 14 next year, The Beekeeper and EastEnders star Don Gilet will be taking over as the new DI on the island of Saint Marie during the festivities and will ruffle some feathers in the process. He's set to play Londoner Mervin Wilson, who clashes with the islanders' way of life as he tries to solve a seemingly impossible mystery involving three unfortunate Santas.

In the latest Death in Paradise Christmas special, Wilson is called in to investigate the deaths of three men who are seemingly unconnected outside their holly jolly costumes. What makes the mystery so baffling, however, is that all three appear to have been shot at the exact same time with the exact same gun. The circumstances don't fit the very laws of reality, leaving Wilson to puzzle out how the shots occurred utilizing his unusual methods. As he gets closer to an answer, his colleagues struggle to keep up with how he works, leading to some friction with the rest of the Saint Marie police. Amid all the hustle, bustle, and twists, Officer Dwayne Myers's (Danny John-Jules) Christmas plans with his father go a bit off the rails and add to the drama.

A star-studded group will come aboard the long-running detective series for the holidays, with Happy Valley's Steven Hartley leading the charge and presumably playing one of the Santas as an image from the special shows. Joining him are Jim Howick (Ghosts), Angela Griffin (The Wives), Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth), Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell), and Dex Lee (Doctors). Recurring guest Ram John Holder will also be back in the fold as Dwayne's father, Nelson. These guests will join a cast of regulars that also feature Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis, and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

'Death in Paradise' Leads BritBox's Holiday Lineup

Image via BBC

For those in the U.S. or Canada, your best bet to watch Death in Paradise's Christmas special will be the streaming service BritBox. The home for British television, particularly detective dramas like the new hit Passenger or Shetland, also has plenty planned for the holidays. In addition to Gilet's festive introduction, the platform will play host to a themed special for Sister Boniface Mysteries premiering the week before Christmas Eve on December 17, as well as a holiday episode for Death in Paradise's spinoff, Beyond Paradise. That special will debut on Christmas Day itself.

The Death in Paradise holiday special doesn't have a release date yet. All 13 previous seasons are currently streaming on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of the series.

