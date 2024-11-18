Return to Paradise, the second spin-off of the whodunnit series Death in Paradise, which arrives in the U.K. later this week, is very much different from the original production, even while still sharing a few similarities. Anna Samson, who leads the new series as Detective Inspector Mackenzie Clarke, pointed out these differences in a recent interview on Morning Live, per Yahoo! Life, admitting production was sadly less “glamorous” than it seems.

One significant departure from Death in Paradise, which Samson noted, was her character’s hair in Return to Paradise. According to the actress, DI Clarke has “quite long hair, so the wind was not our friend, and you know when you're shooting a show, continuity is important." She added:

"You can't have this bit of hair up here for one shot and down here for another, so yeah, we were kind of battling the tempestuous weather quite a lot."

Created by James Hall and Peter Mattessi, Return to Paradise is an Australian version of Death in Paradise and follows DI Mackenzie Clarke (Samson), an Australian ex-pat who's made quite a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking seemingly unsolvable murder cases. However, when she is accused of tampering with evidence while in London, Mackenzie returns to Australia, the last place she ever wanted to be, her hometown of Dolphin Cove. The series premiered in Australia on September 8, 2024, and will air in the U.K. this month.

Where Was 'Return to Paradise' Filmed?

Return to Paradise was filmed on the coast of New South Wales, which Samson described as far from sunny. Touching on the filming experience, she explained, "It's not that glamorous. You know shooting is a lot of hard work, and I'm set quite a lot in this show, so it's a decent amount of hard slog." The Australian star also mentioned that it “looks warmer and sunnier than it is” thanks to “the magic of television,” and considering that filming occurred on the coast of New South Wales, it was “very windy."

In addition to Samson, Return to Paradise stars Lloyd Griffith, Tai Hara, Catherine McClements, Celia Ireland, Aaron McGrath and Andrea Demetriades. It was produced by Red Planet Pictures and BBC Studios Productions Australia, with Diane Haddon as the producer. Executive producers are Rachel Okine, Brett Sleigh, Belinda Campbell, James Hall, Tim Key, Robert Thorogood, Warren Clark, Peter Mattessi and Kylie Washington.

Return to Paradise airs Friday, November 22 at 8 pm on BBC One. Check out its official trailer above!