When Death of a President premiered at the 2006 Toronto International Film Festival, it was met with immediate outrage. The British-made mockumentary from director Gabriel Range imagines the assassination of then-President George W. Bush and its political fallout, using a mix of actors, real archival footage, and surprisingly sophisticated CGI (for the time) to depict a historic event that never happened and its aftermath. The film was immediately labeled as tasteless, irresponsible, and even dangerous, and sparked debates about the ethics of speculative fiction, media sensationalism, and the limits of free speech. CNN and NPR refused to run ads for Death of a President on their networks, while American theater chains Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theatres elected not to screen the film in any of their combined 8800 theaters. Part political thriller, part future history docudrama, Death of the President is far from the first mockumentary or piece of speculative fiction to enter the zeitgeist, so what exactly made it stand out so dramatically?

‘Death of a President’ Imagines an Early Post-Bush America

Image via Optimum Releasing

Death of a President opens with the imagined assassination of George W. Bush after his address at an economic forum in Chicago and from there emphasizes the potential political and economic ramifications of the assassination. Within the film, an anti-war rally had taken place prior to Bush's speech, so protestors are quickly rounded up and interrogated before authorities name a Syrian IT professional, Jamal Abu Zikri (Malik Bader), as their prime suspect. An arbitrary connection is made between Zikri and al-Qaeda, which newly-ascended President Dick Cheney uses to expand foreign and domestic security.

Zikri is convicted and sentenced to death. However, the legitimacy of the U.S. government's case against Zikri is called into question, owing to the fact that evidence shows American veteran Al Claybon (Tony Dale)—who committed suicide after the assassination and left behind an incriminating suicide note—is the one who murdered Bush. However, the government repeatedly delays Zikri's appeal, and the film ends with a closing card stating Cheney's newly signed-into-law USA PATRIOT Act III has "granted investigators unprecedented powers of detention and surveillance, and further expanded the powers of the executive branch".

Though Death of a President may have been written off by others as a cheap piece of agitative propaganda—The New York Times referred to it as an "opportunistic little picture"—it was conceived with a deeper meaning. Ironically, the debates sparked in the film’s aftermath centered on subjects Range was trying to criticize when he and Simon Finch wrote of Death of a President, intending the film as a critique of the post-9/11 political climate, the erosion of civil liberties, and the way fear can be manipulated to justify policy decisions—the film goes so far as to imagine Dick Cheney expanding the already-controversial PATRIOT Act and contemplating war with Syria. "It struck me that imagining the assassination of President Bush was a very potent way of saying, "Where has the prosecution of the war on terror taken us?'" Range is quoted as saying in a 2014 Washington Post article, "The purpose of the film was not to imagine how the world stage would reset with the assassination of George Bush. The intent of the film is really to use the assassination of President Bush as a dramatic device—using the future as an allegory to comment on the past."

In the wake of the film's release, numerous politicians spoke out against Range and Death of a President, resulting in a bipartisan scolding. Former Secretary of State—then-Democratic Senator—Hillary Clinton called the film "despicable," while then-Texas GOP spokesperson Gretchen Essell labeled it "shocking" and "disturbing." Most telling was the statement made by the White House, which simply read, "We are not going to comment because it does not dignify a response." Neither George W. Bush nor Dick Cheney commented directly on the film—a far cry from the response given by the Cheney family regarding Christian Bale's portrayal of Cheney following the release of Adam McKay's 2018 political satire Vice.

America is No Stranger to Speculative Fiction