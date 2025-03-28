Although the independent production company is coming off the success of one of their biggest years ever, A24 hasn’t exactly had the strongest lineup for the first quarter of the year. While it is understandable that some of the more in-demand titles would be saved for later on in the year, where they could potentially contend for award nominations, films such as Parthenope, Opus, and Warfare have simply not been up to the same standards of quality that A24 fans have come to expect. Death of a Unicorn had an excellent trailer that teased a unique hybrid between fantasy, horror, and comedy, but unfortunately, Alex Scharfman’s film isn’t nearly as weird as it should be. However, Death of a Unicorn is still worth watching due to the scene-stealing supporting performance by Will Poulter.

Will Poulter Is the Best Part of ‘Death of a Unicorn'