Having had a remarkable 2024, the indie powerhouse A24 is having a rather difficult run in theaters this year. After the psychological thriller Opus, starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich, crashed with under $3 million in total box office revenue, last week’s Death of a Unicorn appears to be struggling as well. That being said, the movie passed its first box office milestone this weekend, as it completed 10 days of release. The horror comedy didn’t cost much, but it received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, and this seems to be the primary reason behind its under-performance.

Starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, Death of a Unicorn earned an estimated $2.7 million domestically this weekend, pushing its running total past the $10 million mark. The movie is yet to recover its reported $15 million budget; it’s clear now that Death of a Unicorn couldn’t translate pre-release buzz into box office revenue. The movie premiered at the South by Southwest Festival, where it seemed to generate the kind of attention that would typically result in at least a strong opening. But it could barely manage a top five finish in its debut.

Death of a Unicorn claimed the number five position this weekend, behind Snow White, The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2, A Working Man, and the newcomer A Minecraft Movie, which shattered records in its debut. What’s more surprising is that even the presence of Ortega and Rudd wasn’t enough to pull audiences to theaters. Ortega is coming off of the massive first season of Wednesday, two hit Scream movies, and the $450 million-plus-grossing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Rudd, on the other hand, has starred in blockbuster films across decades.

A24 Has Had a Tough 2025