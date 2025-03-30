Director Alex Scharfman's debut feature, the horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, was barely able to secure a spot in the top five list at the domestic box office in its debut weekend. Not only was the movie beaten by fellow new release A Working Man, it found itself grossing around half of what The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1 made in its debut. To be clear, The Chosen is a television show that is being released bit by bit theatrically, with a very specific target audience. Death of a Unicorn is a movie featuring major stars, and being distributed by the very reputable A24.

The movie was only able to gross around $5.5 million in its first weekend, which was good enough for a fifth-place finish. This is the worst opening of the year for a movie debuting in more than 3,000 theaters. Produced on a reported budget of $15 million, Death of a Unicorn also fell short of Universal's low-key horror offering The Woman in the Yard, which grossed nearly $10 million in its first weekend. The movie is headlined by Jenna Ortega, who broke out with a leading role in the Netflix series Wednesday and has already appeared in several blockbuster films, and Paul Rudd, who remains one of the most popular stars in Hollywood thanks to his decades-long career. They play a father-daughter duo hunted by a bunch of unicorns after accidentally killing one of them.

Ortega experienced massive theatrical success only last year, when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice grossed over $450 million worldwide. Before that, she starred in the fifth and sixth Scream movies, which grossed over $300 million globally. Rudd, on the other hand, has headlined three Ant-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to having appeared in the legendary blockbusters Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Their fans didn't exactly turn out to watch Death of a Unicorn, which opened to mixed reviews after a buzzy premiere at the South By Southwest Festival.

'Death of a Unicorn' Remained a Niche Proposition