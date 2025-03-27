In what is yet another impressive year for indie distributor A24, director Alex Scharfman's debut feature, fantastical horror comedy, Death of a Unicorn, is one of the most promising releases of their 2025 slate. A24 has already launched two films in 2025, those being Rungano Nyoni's dramedy, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, and Mark Anthony Green's debut horror flick, Opus starring Ayo Edebiri. Death of a Unicorn will be the indie magnet's third release of the year, coming just a couple short weeks before Alex Garland's Civil War follow-up, Warfare, hits theaters.

Starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, Death of a Unicorn follows Ridley (Ortega) and Elliot (Rudd), a father-daughter duo who, on the way to a wilderness retreat, hit a unicorn with their car. Unsure of what actions to take, the pair bring the corpse of the unicorn to the retreat, which is being hosted by a wealthy pharmaceutical CEO. Naturally, this decision yields unwanted results, igniting an unforeseen confrontation with the mythical beasts once thought to be fictitious. The film also features an admirable supporting cast, featuring the likes of Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Téa Leoni (The Family Man), and Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead).

Continue reading to find out where you can watch the A24 film upon its release.

