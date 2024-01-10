Death of a Unicorn is one of the latest A24 films to join the growing collection of dark, yet whimsical films geared towards adult audiences. The niche categorical phrase "Adult Whimsical" could be applied to recent hits such as Beau Is Afraid, Nicolas Cage's Dream Scenario, Poor Things, or almost any Wes Anderson film. The pairing of fantastical elements with real-life scenarios allows viewers to suspend their disbelief just enough to follow each film's protagonist through an otherwise unsettling situation while maintaining a lighthearted and comedic vibe. Another great example would be Jojo Rabbit, a film that tackles an extremely dark and horrifying subject, but softens it with cheeky humor and an imaginary friend version of Adolf Hitler, as viewed through the eyes of a young boy growing up in Nazi Germany.

Death of a Unicorn will undoubtedly follow a similar format, as the events of the movie revolve around the death of a mythical creature and the positive and negative consequences that follow in the aftermath. As with many A24 films, audience reception can go either way, depending on what each viewer can take away from the story and themes presented throughout each movie. For example, The Whale, starring Academy Award-winner Brendan Fraiser, was met with either absolute love and adoration or disgust and disinterest. Regardless, the production and distribution company has built a reputation for itself since its early days in 2012, compelling even the most skeptical audience members to watch A24 films because of the hype surrounding them. It was announced that Death of a Unicorn has been in development since May 2023 and filming began quickly after, in July 2023. The project was given a waiver to continue production despite the SAG-AFTRA strike since A24 is not a part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. While we wait for more information to emerge, this article will tell you everything about the movie that we know so far!

There is currently no set release date for Death of a Unicorn. A24 typically holds the release dates for their films close to the vest, so we likely won't know when the film is coming out for a while.

Death of a Unicorn most likely won’t be released until late 2024, given the fact that filming in Hungary only began in July 2023. While it’s fortunate that the movie was able to continue with production throughout the SAG-AFTRA strike, there has yet to be an announcement that filming has wrapped, and it’s not certain how long post-production will take.

Will ‘Death of a Unicorn’ Be In Theaters or on Streaming?

With the list of big names involved being backed by A24, there’s no doubt that Death of a Unicorn will have a theatrical release before moving to a streaming platform. Once we know more about the film’s budget and marketing approach, Death of a Unicorn might have a nationwide theatrical release or a limited release with showtimes at only certain theaters. After its theatrical run, the movie will likely become available to rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV, and available to stream on Max, which boasts one of the larger collections of A24 films on its platform.

What Is ‘Death of a Unicorn’ About?

As a dark comedy, it’s only fitting that the title of the film has a very on-the-nose approach. Death of a Unicorn is about just that… the Death of a Unicorn. Father and daughter Elliot and Ridley are driving to a crisis management summit with Elliot’s boss, Dell Leopold, when they accidentally strike a unicorn with their car, killing it. Unsure of what to do, they bring the unicorn with them to the wilderness retreat.

Dell Leopold and his family have Jeffrey Bezos levels of wealth, as they are CEOs of a massive pharmaceutical company. Once they discover the dead unicorn, they seize it and begin to perform scientific experiments on the body. It doesn’t take long for them to learn that the unicorn’s flesh, blood, and horn all have supernaturally curative properties, something that could change the face of medicine forever. However, it would seem that the Leopold family looked a gift unicorn in the mouth and learned too late that there are deadly repercussions for their actions. Like many other dark comedies that have come out in recent years, Death of a Unicorn will likely have a deeper message or allegory to the evils of greed and entitlement and the costs of destroying the natural (or in this case, supernatural) world to make a profit.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Death of a Unicorn’?

This movie features a modestly-sized ensemble cast, including Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd and Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega as the main characters, Elliot and his teenage daughter, Ridley. While Rudd is better known for his more lighthearted comedic roles, the 54-year-old actor has also embraced more dramatic roles, such as in the 2018 neo-noir science fiction movie Mute, and the 2016 dramedy The Fundamentals of Caring. Ortega, on the other hand, has just recently been catapulted to red-carpet stardom with the recent releases of Wednesday, Scream V, and Scream VI. Ortega landed her first lead role on the Disney Channel series Stuck In the Middle and she is no stranger to A24 films after co-starring in Ti West’s horror movie, X.

It was announced in November 2023 that joining them in the cast of Death of a Unicorn will be Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me) who does not have a character name assigned to him, but he will likely be taking on the role of Dell Leopold, the ultra-rich pharmaceutical CEO. Similar to Paul Rudd, Grant is also a veteran of the Marvel Universe, having played “Classic Loki” in the Loki series.

Téa Leoni (Madam Secretary), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), and Steve Park (The French Dispatch) also joined the cast in November in undisclosed roles.

Who Is Making 'Death of a Unicorn'?

Death of a Unicorn features Alex Scharfman as both writer and director. This will be Scharfman’s first time at the helm of a feature-length film as director, but in the past, he worked as a crew member on the 2015 A24 film, The VVitch, and produced the films Blow the Man Down and Resurrection. Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, Tyler Campellone, Drew Houpt, Lars Knudsen, Tim Headington, and Theresa Steele Page also joined on as producers for the upcoming film, Death of a Unicorn. Ari Aster, who directed the A24 films Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau Is Afraid will serve as an executive producer along with starring cast members Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

The music will be composed by Daniel Davies and father-son-duo John Carpenter and Cody Carpenter. Davies is the son of Dave Davies, the guitarist for The Kinks, and is the godson of John Carpenter. The three musicians have worked together extensively in the past, with a heavy focus on Carpenter’s iconic horror movies and musical themes from the 70s and 80s.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Death of a Unicorn’?

Not yet, as the film is still currently filming, it’s not likely that we will get an official trailer until 2024 at the earliest, once the post-production crew has had time to edit bits of the film together. The real question that begs for an answer, is if Alex Scharfman intends to go the CGI route in terms of creating a unicorn or if he’s planning on taking a more practical special effects approach. Only time will tell as we wait for more information and production updates. As of now, the director has been keeping details about his debut film under tight wraps.