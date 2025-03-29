Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with Death of a Unicorn director Alex Scharfman.

Scharfman expresses excitement in audiences getting into the theaters to see that the people who made the film are "weirdos."

Scharfman covers creative decisions for the film, from casting to crafting unique death scenes.

A24's latest release, ​Death of a Unicorn, blends comedy and horror to make a commentary on the ethics and morality of the ultrarich members of society. The film marks the directorial debut of Alex Scharfman, who also penned the script for the feature, though he has more than a decade under his belt in the film industry with credits including producing Resurrection and Blow the Man Down, among others.

Death of a Unicorn stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father-daughter duo who accidentally kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat hosted by the father's billionaire boss, portrayed by Richard E. Grant. The discovery of the unicorn's curative properties leads to a series of darkly comedic and increasingly horrific events. In addition to Rudd, Ortega, and Grant, the cast also features Téa Leoni, Will Poulter, and Anthony Carrigan.

Collider's Steve Weintraub recently interviewed Scharfman, and the discussion included the experience of directing his first feature and the process of turning his script into a love letter to the films that inspired him. Drawing from his background as a producer, Scharfman reflects on the importance of building a strong ensemble cast and working with A24, as well as his thoughts on crafting unique death sequences.

How This Producer Made the Shift to Directing With A24

"I didn’t have an impulse to direct until a couple of scripts ago."

COLLIDER: Getting into a little bit about you before we get into the film, how much did you debate what you wanted to make as your first feature? I’ve spoken to a lot of people, and many ask, "What is that first film?" Because the truth is, you might only get to do one.

ALEX SCHARFMAN: It’s something I debated for a long time. I’ve been working as a producer for a number of years and as a screenwriter for a number of years. None of the scripts have been produced, but I’ve been working with them in development with production companies, other directors, actors, casting, and so on. I didn’t have an impulse to direct until a couple of scripts ago. I’ve written about 10 or 12 feature scripts, and only recently did I start to think, “Oh, I think I should be directing this.” I think that’s just a product of getting better as a writer—feeling like I’m tapping into something I was trying to express but didn’t necessarily know how. You just learn from so many steps along the way.

This checked a number of boxes in terms of excitement levels. I tend to write slowly, and I also know, having produced movies, that directing your first feature takes years. From when I started developing with A24, it was almost five years ago. I had written it before that, done a version of it, and I'd outlined before that. I knew from the outset that I needed to have a lot of reasons to want to do it, because otherwise it’s way too easy to stop somewhere along the way. One of the big reasons was when I had the idea for this movie, I realized it was a way to make a love letter to some of the movies that made me fall in love with filmmaking and films from my youth, that when I was a young adult, I was very into and excited by movies that provided a kind of populist escapism that I love. Realizing, "Oh, I get to do my own version of that," was really exciting, and it felt worth holding on to.

As far as first features go, not to be too pragmatic about it, but it's in a genre space that helps, certainly, get things made, get things greenlit, and gives them a certain potential. But also, in relation to it being genre, it being a popcorn movie, in the sense of the films that made me fall in love with cinema, there’s a certain theatricality to it that’s fun. It invites being seen on a big screen with a big crowd, and those are the kinds of movies I want to be making, and A24 is committed to that sort of filmmaking and film exhibition. So, when I had this idea and saw all the things it would allow me to play, and the canvas it allowed me to play with, and the story, it just felt like this was the one to hold onto for myself and to try to see if there was a way for me to find my way into it and make it feel personal, weird, and idiosyncratic in the ways I would hope my first feature would be.