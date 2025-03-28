[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Death of a Unicorn]

Summary A24's Death of a Unicorn is a timely satire mirroring public disdain for the ultrarich, with Téa Leoni, Will Poulter, and Richard E. Grant portraying the worst the film has to offer.

Preparing for any role comes with a level of terror for Grant and Poulter that Leoni didn't have to worry about before this interview.

The trio also discuss their upcoming projects (none of which are as fun as Death of a Unicorn according to them) like Only Murders in the Building, more A24, and a World War II-period film with Russell Crowe and Rami Malek.

A24’s upcoming film Death of a Unicorn is a twisted satire that skewers the ultrarich with a blend of horror and humor. Directed by Alex Scharfman, the film follows a privileged family whose greed and moral decay take center stage when they accidentally kill a mythical unicorn. Téa Leoni, Richard E. Grant, and Will Poulter play downright despicable members of this dysfunctional elite family, embodying characters that are as repulsive as they are compelling. With its wit and social commentary, the film arrives at the perfect time, tapping into the growing public disdain for unchecked wealth and power.

In the movie, this trio brings an electrifying dynamic to a film that is as outrageous as it is timely. Collider's Steve Weintraub recently spoke with the three actors to discuss their experience working on Death of a Unicorn. In this interview, the actors reflect on audience reactions at SXSW 2025 to the film's premiere, preparation for their roles, their favorite scenes to film, and showcase the close bond they developed on set playing this family, all while exploring the timely themes of wealth, power, and entitlement among the ultra-wealthy that flow throughout the film.

Before wrapping up, the trio also discuss their upcoming projects, like Leoni's experience filming for Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building, Poulter's next A24 project, Warfare, and the WWII period film Grant's co-starring in with Russell Crowe and Rami Malek. Check out their conversation in the video above, or you can read the full transcript below.

Why 'Death of a Unicorn' Is Such a Timely Film

"I think it mirrors how people are feeling right now."