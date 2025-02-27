There’s something dangerous — and magical! — lurking in the woods in the latest trailer for A24’s Death of a Unicorn. Starring Paul Rudd (Clueless) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), the latest peek at the indie studio’s upcoming production teases plenty of mystery, wonder, and greed after a unicorn’s healing properties are used to make bank. With a supporting cast that includes Will Poulter (Midsommar), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Téa Leoni (Deep Impact), Steve Park (The French Dispatch), Sunita Mani (Save Yourselves!) and Jessica Hynes (The Royle Family), the movie looks to fit right in with the other inventive titles coming from A24 in 2025.

Surrounded by gorgeous scenery, audiences tag alongside Elliot (Rudd) and his daughter, Ridley (Ortega), for the ride into Leopold Wilderness Reserve at the beginning of the latest teaser for Death of a Unicorn. Upon arrival, the pair embark on a journey deep into the surrounding woods, alongside Elliot’s boss, Dell Leopold (Grant), where the group discovers a long-thought-mythical being hiding among the trees. Separate teasers have revealed that Elliot and Ridley accidentally hit a unicorn with their car, which leads to the all-out bloodbath that we see in today’s look. After realizing the beast has unheard-of healing powers, Leopold does everything he can to find any remaining unicorns and use them to add to his fortune. But, the last of the unicorns isn’t going down without a fight, unleashing all its fury on the humans as it seeks revenge for the fallen. Oh, and there are also some fun nods to classic cinema, like Jurassic Park and Alien.

Who’s Behind ‘Death of a Unicorn’?

Filmmaker Alex Scharfman makes his feature-length directorial debut with the horror-comedy, having also penned the project’s script. In the past, Scharfman has served as a producer on titles including House of Spoils and Resurrection, taking his well-deserved turn behind the camera for Death of a Unicorn. The project stays in line with A24’s offbeat and eccentric lineup of films, celebrating an arrival alongside other highly-anticipated features over the next year, such as Mark Anthony Green’s Opus, Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare, Andrew DeYoung’s Friendship, and the eagerly awaited Danny and Michael Philippou helmed Bring Her Back, which serves as the pair’s follow-up to 2023’s Talk to Me.

For now, watch Rudd, Ortega, and the rest of the cast of Death of a Unicorn try to survive the wildest attack of their lives in the trailer above. The movie gallops into theaters on March 28.