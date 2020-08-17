Exclusive ‘Death of Me’ Trailer Reveals a Trippy New Horror Movie from ‘Saw’s Darren Lynn Bousman

If you’ve ever had a night out that got a little to wild, you probably know the feeling of waking up with a vague sense of regret and going to the tapes to see just how much of an ass you made of yourself the night before. Saban Film’s Death of Me takes that feeling and turns it into a full-on nightmare, and we’ve got the exclusive trailer debut to prove it. When a vacationing couple wakes up with no memory of the night before, only to discover footage of Neil (Luke Hemsworth) seemingly murdering Christine (Maggie Q) right on camera. Faced with this horrific footage that defies all logic, they try to piece together what exactly happened the night before and wind up “snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.” It’s a great Twilight Zone-ish hook for a movie, and the trailer has both cheekiness and a bit of bizarre imagery that makes me super curious about this one.

The trippy tale of deeply disturbing marital woes comes from director Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed four of the Saw franchise films, including the upcoming Spiral: The Book of Saw. The much-anticipated franchise reboot, which stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, was supposed to arrive in theaters earlier this year before being pushed back to May 2021 in the midst of post-pandemic schedule shuffling. But Bousman is on track to close out the year with a new horror debut all the same, and Death of Me is scheduled to arrive in theaters, as well as on Digital and On Demand, on October 2, 2020.

Written by Ari Margolis, James Morley III, David Tish, Death of Me also stars Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep). Check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below, along with the official synopsis.

Here’s the official synopsis: