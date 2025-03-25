Hugh Jackman has taken to his personal Instagram to announce that his latest project has wrapped filming. Jackman posted photos of himself and the stunning landscapes of Ireland to celebrate the production wrap on The Death of Robin Hood, the upcoming adventure epic in which he’ll star alongside Murray Bartlett. The first video in the collection shared by the Deadpool & Wolverine star even shows him getting into makeup to play the legendary character, which proves to be a bit more complex than anticipated. The Death of Robin Hood will follow the titular hero grappling with his past life of crime and murder as he falls into the care of a woman after being gravely injured. Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård will also star in the film, which will be directed by Michael Sarnoski.

Hugh Jackman’s name is hotter than ever thanks to his recent performance in Deadpool & Wolverine, which saw him return to the role of Logan for the first time since 2017 in the $1.3 billion-grossing tentpole. Jackman is also attached to star in a slew of other projects, including Song Sung Blue, a musical that will see him tap into his Greatest Showman roots alongside Kate Hudson. Song Sung Blue wrapped up filming a few months ago but does not yet have an official release date. Jackman is also attached to star in Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, an upcoming mystery that also features Nicholas Galitzine and Hong Chau. The film has been set for release on February 20, 2026. Jackman was also reported to be playing the Apostle Paul, but there have been no updates on the film for years.

Who Is ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ Director Michael Sarnoski?

Michael Sarnoski made his directorial debut a few years ago on Pig, the award-winning mystery film starring Nicolas Cage, and he followed that up last year with A Quiet Place: Day One, the horror prequel in John Krasinski’s franchise. Jeff Nichols was originally attached to direct A Quiet Place: Day One, but he backed out of the project due to creative differences with Krasinski. The film ultimately earned strong reviews and grossed over $250 million globally, proving that Sarnoski was the right person for the job.

The Death of Robin Hood has completed production but does not have an official release date. Check out the new images above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the project.