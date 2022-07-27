To celebrate one of the most beloved Man of Steel crossover events, DC Comics is releasing The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1, an 80-page edition with four new stories by the original team that killed Superman 30 years ago. Besides that, Superman #75 and The Death of Superman will receive special and collected editions this year.

Originally published from December 1992 to October 1993, “The Death of Superman” was a massive crossover event that shook the DC Universe to its core by killing the most powerful superhero of the Justice League. Developed by editor Mike Carlin and writers Dan Jurgens, Roger Stern, Louise Simonson, Jerry Ordway, and Karl Kesel, the crossover event also introduced Doomsday, who would become one of Superman’s greatest nemeses.

Now, 30 years after the original release of the crossover event, DC Comics is bringing back “The Death of Superman” original team to team four brand-new stories. First, “The Life of Superman” will introduce a new villain connected to Doomsday, called Doombraker. To take down this new menace, Clark and Jon Kent need to join forces, just as Jon finds the truth about his deceased dad. The story is written by Jurgens, who handles art with Brett Breeding and colorist Brad Anderson, while John Workman handles letters.

The second story, “Standing Guard,” will retell the deadly battle between Clark and Doomsday from the Guardians' perspective. The story is written by Stern with art by Butch Guice, coloring by Glenn Whitmore, and letters by Rob Leigh. The third story, “Time,” retells the same tale from the perspective of John Henry Irons. This story is written by Simonson, with art by Jon Bogdanove, coloring by Whitmore, and letters by Leigh. Finally, “Above and Beyond” will focus on Ma and Pa Kent as they watch their son give away his life to protect Earth. The story comes from writer Ordway, penciler Tom Grummett, inker Doug Hazelwood, and colorist Whitmore, with letters by Leigh.

The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary will also feature variant covers by artists including Jim Lee and Scott Williams; Dan Mora; Ivan Reis and Danny Miki; Francesco Mattina; Dan Jurgens; and Brett Breeding. The special edition also includes nine pinups from names like Jamal Campbell, Lee Weeks, Clay Mann, Fabio Moon, Walter Simonson, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Gabriel Rodriguez.

Besides acquiring the anniversary issue, readers will also be able to buy their own copy of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which will include Superman: Day of Doom #1-4. This deluxe edition will be available starting December 6. And on November 1, Superman fans will be able to get a unique copy of Superman #75, the issue featuring the Man of Steel's ultimate defeat at the hands of Doomsday. This reprint will also come with interviews with the original creative team.

The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 will be available at comic shops on November 8. The special comic book will be available for pre-order starting on August 28. Check out some of the art below:

