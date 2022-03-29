The film is available now to own on Digital retailers such as Prime Video, Vudu/Fandango and Apple, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD April 5th.

To celebrate the home release of Death on the Nile, Collider is excited to exclusively premiere one of the deleted scenes featured on the disc version of Kenneth Branagh’s successful sequel. Death on the Nile is the second installment of the film series inspired by the work of world-famous author Agatha Christie, and once more brings Branagh as the eccentric mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot.

In the deleted scene, Hercule is going over the case of a murder that happened while he’s aboard a boat traveling the Nile, in a futile attempt to take a vacation. While the scene doesn’t add much to the movie’s plot, it helps to underline Poirot’s methodic thinking while he gives orders around to make sure everybody will do precisely what he wants to. The scene also shows Poirot analyzing a series of passports that are significant clues to the film’s mystery, giving the detective's investigative process some more screen time.

Named “Poirot Discusses the Case”, the scene is one of eight deleted scenes included with the physical release of Death on the Nile. The home release of the sequel also comes with four featurettes that allow fans to peek behind the scenes and see how Branagh successfully adapted one of Christie’s most beloved novels.

In 2017, Branagh released his first Christie adaptation, Murder on the Orient Express. The film grossed over $350 million worldwide against a $55 million budget, which ensured a sequel would be developed. Although Death on the Nile didn’t achieve the same financial success, also due to the effects of the pandemic, a third Hercule Poirot film has already been written, which means Branagh could still be back for a third chapter in the franchise.

Death on the Nile's star-studded cast also includes Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright, and Jennifer Saunders.

The film starts streaming today on Hulu and HBO Max and is available to own at Digital retailers with bonus extras.

Check out the deleted scene below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Death on the Nile:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) spectacular Egyptian vacation aboard a river boat becomes a terrifying search for a murderer after a picture-perfect couple’s honeymoon is cut tragically short. Based on Agatha Christie’s novel, this tale of passion and jealousy is filled with wicked twists and turns until its shocking finale.

