Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, the director’s second Hercule Poirot story to get a film adaptation, after the 2017 remake of Murder on the Orient Express, is not only going to be available for streaming at the end of this month, but now also has an official release date for all physical media.

Based on the 1937 book by one of the greatest crime novelists of the 20th century, Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile will arrive on digital on March 29, and on DVD, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray on April 5. Taking place aboard a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt, the film follows professional sleuth Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he attempts to solve the mystery behind a tragic murder that ruined a couple’s idyllic honeymoon. It is a tale of love, envy, and betrayal full of twists and a surprising finale.

Produced by Branagh, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, and Judy Hofflund, Death on the Nile was shot in 2019, and released in theaters in February. The exciting bonus features and featurettes included in the upcoming physical release include Death on the Nile: Novel to Film, deep-dive into the novel’s adaptation into the film and how Branagh and writer Michael Green worked together to bring a fresh perspective into the classic murder mystery; Agatha Christie: Travel Can Be Murder, a look into how Christie’s unconditional love for traveling influenced her stories and how her legacy is still very much alive in newer generations; and Design on the Nile, a behind-the-scenes look into the production side of the film including the setting design, the costume design, hair and makeup, and photography.

RELATED: How To Watch ‘Death On The Nile’: Where to Stream the Agatha Christie Movie

Also included are Branagh/Poirot, a tribute to Branagh’s impressive ability to both play the titular role in the movie as well as being an untiring director who never failed to stay connected with his cast and crew, as well as deleted scenes that did not make it to the final cut, such as The Market, Poirot's Cabin, Rosalie and Bouc Outside Temple, Windlesham Jogging, Poirot Discusses Case, Poirot and Bouc Approach Jackie, Confronting Bouc and the Otterbournes, and Poirot Orders Books.

Death on the Nile arrives on digital on March 29, and on DVD, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray on April 5.

'Jumanji' Franchise Expands Into Theme Parks, Hotels, and More With New Partnership

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (219 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos