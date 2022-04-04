In celebration of Death in the Nile coming to home entertainment this week, Collider is excited to exclusively premiere Mondo's newest poster for the film. Available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc and DVD tomorrow, April 5, the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express sees Kenneth Branagh reprising his role as Hercule Poirot, an experienced detective who investigates the assassination of a young heiress in Egypt.

Following Mondo’s tradition of impressive artwork, the Death on the Nile poster is a psychedelic and intriguing interpretation of the story that suggests death all around while evoking the confusing and intricate development of the investigation, with Poirot – or more accurately, Poirot’s mustache – at the center of it all. With artwork by Murugiah, the poster will be on sale tomorrow as an 18x24 screenprint in a very limited edition of just a hundred and fifty, retailing for $50 USD. The poster goes on sale at 12pm PT/2pmCT/3pm ET at MondoShop.com.

The home release of Death on the Nile features bonus content like a deep-dive into the film's adaptation of the original novel, and how Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green worked together to bring a fresh perspective into the classic murder mystery. You will also be able to check out a featurette that takes viewers on a ride to teach how novel author Agatha Christie’s love for traveling influenced her stories. The home release will also include some traditional features, such as a full behind the scenes look at the movie’s production and deleted scenes.

Image via 20th Century Studios

A third movie, also written by Green and starring Branagh, has already been confirmed by 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell. At the occasion, Asbell announced that the next adaptation will be from a lesser-known Christie novel, but he didn’t disclose which one it will be.

The cast of Death on the Nile also features Gal Gadot, Annette Benning, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright, and Jennifer Saunders. The film is streaming now on HBO Max and Hulu, with physical copies available beginning tomorrow.

You can check out Mondo’s poster for Death on the Nile below. Click on the poster for high-res.

DEATH ON THE NILE

Artwork by Murugiah

18"x24" Screenprint

Edition of 150

$50

Image via Mondo

And check out the official synopsis for the movie here:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

