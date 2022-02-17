With Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie's Death On The Nile officially upon us, murder mystery fans finally have something new in the genre to watch. However, this is also the perfect time to look into some other crime stories that will scratch your whodunit itch. Here are some shows and films to check out after watching Death On The Nile.

The Flight Attendant

Image via HBO Max

HBO's The Flight Attendant follows a flight attendant, Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) whose binge-drinking lands her in the midst of a murder mystery when she wakes up next to the dead body of a hookup and has no clue as to how he died. To make matters worse, she decides to keep his death to herself and investigate on her own end, all the while trying to keep the FBI off her scent. Things only get crazier when she decides to take up his murder mystery investigation in her own hands, leading to a world of conspiracy and a confrontation with her own buried demons. It’s a madcap adventure that involves locations from Italy to Thailand and actors like Michelle Gomez that make every scene feel special. The show is all set to return with a Season 2 sometime this year, so you have plenty of time to catch up before Cassie flies off on a whole new exploit.

Gone Girl

Chances are, even if you haven’t read this Gillian Flynn novel, you’ve seen or heard about the 2014 David Fincher adaptation. The movie stars Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck as the leads in a mystery of a missing wife and red herrings aplenty. It’s dark and twisted and one of the best book to film adaptations thanks to the marriage of Fincher’s masterful direction with Flynn’s sharp story writing and script. Even with the movie’s great popularity, leaving it off this list would have been nothing short of sacrilege.

Clue

Image Via Paramount Pictures

If you’re more into well-crafted murder mysteries that are heavy on the humorous side, then 1985’s black comedy Clue will be the perfect fit for your next watch. Clue sees six unrelated strangers (all blackmailed by an unknown individual) attend a gathering, only for it to take a sinister turn when one of them winds up dead. There is plenty of comedy and mystery to keep you guessing right till its incredibly delicious ending. The film takes roughly fifteen minutes to get going, after which it is packed with wall-to-wall hilarity and action. While misunderstood at its time of release, the movie has since taken on a life of its own and is beloved by audiences who are discovering that the movie based on the board game is one of the best murder mysteries ever made.

Sharp Objects

Image via HBO

Another Gillian Flynn adaptation worth checking out is HBO’s Sharp Objects miniseries. Set in a small town, the series revolves around a crime reporter Camille (Amy Adams) who returns to her hometown of Wind Gap to investigate the murders of two young girls, after years of self-harm and alcoholism. It’s a gritty crime thriller featuring fine performances from Patricia Clarkson and Eliza Scanlen in addition to Adams and is one of the late Jean-Marc Vallee’s finest offerings. Those looking to switch gears from a cozy Christie thriller to a real-world psychological drama would find this series extremely satisfying. .

What Happened To Monday?

Image Via Netflix

This high concept sci-fi feature sees a family of identical septuplets (all played by Noomi Rapace) that live in a dystopian world where only one child is allowed per household. After one of them is mysteriously missing, the other sisters devise a plan to find the culprit behind it. It’s a futuristic whodunit and boasts the likes of Willem Dafoe and Glenn Close, adding some star wattage to a terrific premise. If you’re looking for a mystery that’s slightly left-field, What Happened To Monday? could be just what you need.

How To Get Away With Murder

Image Via ABC

This ABC drama had one of the strongest freshman seasons in recent memory. The first season sees a group of law students get embroiled in a murder when they get too close to the life of their law professor. Bolstered by a terrific ensemble and a universally acclaimed performance by Viola Davis at its heart, How To Get Away With Murder does everything you would expect from the genre. With twists galore, the show keeps you invested in even its procedural case of the day episodes as well as its larger suspense-filled storyline and colorful stable of characters. While the quality of each season varies, the characters showrunner Peter Nowalk builds, and the world it inhabits is so rich, the six seasons hold up, even on a rewatch.

Mare of Easttown

Image via HBO

Kate Winslet got some much-deserved awards love for her performance in this HBO miniseries last year. The show follows Winslet's Mare as she solves the murder of a young girl in her town whilst reeling from the loss of her son. Mare is a complicated character, with her bad police record and personal failings that cause her to break the law for her own selfish gain at times. In the series, her relationships with the townsfolk seem to matter just as much as the central story. But that is the charm of a show that stands together due to its lead. It’s a taut gritty drama that is equal parts a murder mystery and a character study with standout performances from Jean Smart, Evan Peters, and Julianne Nicholson and worth every bit of your time.

Knives Out

Image Via Lionsgate

If Rian Johnson’s murder mystery somehow slipped away in the jam-packed film year of 2019, it’s high time you cross it off your list. Featuring one of the strongest casts in recent years, the Daniel Craig-led mystery keeps you at the edge of your seat with sharp writing and performances from the likes of Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Ana De Armas among others. The film sees the murder of family patriarch, Harlan Thrombey (Plummer), a wealthy and successful mystery novel writer, under mysterious circumstances which causes his entire household to inquire about his death, mostly to see the contents of his will. With a cast of well-known faces all clawing at each other to get to the money and a detective that is comically over the top, Knives Out is a breezy affair with a payoff that’s both well-earned and fitting in today’s political climate. It’s also the film most reminiscent of classic Christie novels.

The Afterparty

Image Via Apple TV

Apple TV+’s latest offering comes in the form of this Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie) helmed murder mystery series that is as comedic as it is thrilling. While all episodes are not out yet, the show is quickly garnering attention thanks to its electric cast which includes Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz, and Dave Franco. The show is set in a high school reunion with each episode exploring the murder mystery through the eye of one character. With a large ensemble and a jocular approach to the story, those interested in something more fun should be happy to see The Afterparty.

The Invisible Guest

Image Via Warner Bros.

Oriol Paulo’s body of work thus far features plenty of tight and tense mysteries but none are as strong as his 2016 film The Invisible Guest. Released to a lukewarm response, the movie has been able to find its audience on streaming, which has led to three different remakes of the film since its release. With Mario Casas in the lead, the movie is unpredictable from start to finish and makes for a breathtaking and unforgettable viewing experience. The film recounts the story of Adrian (Casas), a businessman accused of murdering his lover in strange circumstances. Adrian claims to be innocent, but the police find it hard to believe that when he is found locked from the inside in a desolate hotel room with a murdered woman in the bathroom.

And Then There Were None

Image Via BBC

It would be impossible to make a list of murder mysteries without including an adaptation of the Queen of Crime’s own novels. BBC’s 2015 And Then There Were None is the perfect Christie adaptation, with a cast that gamely sells the lunacy that descends upon a group of people that are invited to an island under mysterious circumstances and are being picked off one by one. The miniseries is only three episodes and with a cast that includes Charles Dance, Aidan Turner, and Maeve Dermody, you’re in for some riveting performances. The less told about the film the better, but it is often looked at as a starting point of modern-day slasher movies and features a slew of odd characters that somehow find themselves in a ring of fire with murders that get more and more grisly. It’s darker than Christie’s usual works and the miniseries mines every bit of that with a somber score, artful direction, and a dénouement that will leave your heart palpitating.

