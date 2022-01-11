The countdown to the release of Death on the Nile has begun, and to celebrate new character posters and a new look at the murder mystery have been released. The new posters and trailer give us a more intense look at the film's stacked cast, featuring many iconic actors in deliciously vintage costumes.

The new Death on the Nile film comes from 20th Century Studios and is a follow-up to Kenneth Branagh's 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express which, like Death on the Nile, is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel. Both films follow the beloved Christie character Hercule Poirot, a Belgian sleuth who often finds himself in the midst of mysterious murders. Death on the Nile was teased at the end of Murder on the Orient Express, and in the four years between the two films, anticipation has grown for the follow up's release, particularly due to its multiple COVID-19-related delays.

Like Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile will follow Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself, as he attempts to solve a mysterious murder. While on vacation on a Nile cruise, Poirot will intersect with a couple's idyllic honeymoon that is cut short by murder. Set in the scenic location of Egypt, the film features a cast laden with iconic actors and rising stars, any of whom could be playing the murderer.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: ‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer Suspects Foul Play in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder Mystery with an All-Star Cast

Gal Gadot stars as the beautiful bride who may be hiding a dark secret. Letitia Wright, who also stars in the Black Panther franchise, is also featured in a character poster with the title of 'The Manager' — perhaps that of the boat the Bride is having her honeymoon on? Also joining the cast is the iconic Annette Bening, featured in her character poster gripping a martini and glaring at something or someone just out of the frame. Her character poster labels her as 'The Mother', which in this context feels quite threatening. Also joining the cast, and featured in new posters, are Emma Mackey, Ali Fazal, and Tom Bateman.

Originally filmed in 2019 but delayed due to COVID, Death on the Nile is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel of the same name. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh. Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard, and Mathew Prichard also join as executive producers.

Death on the Nile premieres exclusively in theaters on February 11. Check out the new trailer and character posters below:

Image via 20th Century Studios

Image via 20th Century Studios

Image via 20th Century Studios

Image via 20th Century Studios

Image via 20th Century Studios

Image via 20th Century Studios

Image via 20th Century Studios

'Death on the Nile' Trailer Teases Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie Update Starring Gal Gadot Nobody can solve a terrible crime in a confined space quite like Hercule Poirot.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email