‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer Teases Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie Update Starring Gal Gadot

Director Kenneth Branagh has assembled a starry new cast for his latest Agatha Christie update, Death on the Nile. This is the second feature film adaptation of Christie’s 1937 mystery, the first being the 1978 Death on the Nile starring Peter Ustinov as famed detective Hercule Poirot.

This time around, Branagh is back in Poirot’s shoes — and iconic mustache — to solve a new murder on a new mode of relatively outdated transportation. The Death on the Nile trailer introduces us to a number of key players, including happy newlyweds Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer). What begins as a fun vacation with the Doyles and their friends while traveling down the Nile quickly devolves into a soured love triangle and a shocking murder only Poirot can solve. As is the case with any good Poirot story, all the dirty laundry of every suspect in Death on the Nile will be aired out as the detective attempts to sniff out a murderer.

Death on the Nile is the second installment in Branagh’s modern Christie cinematic universe, following 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. And, just like Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile‘s cast is a jaw-dropper. In addition to Branagh, Gadot, and Hammer, this movie also stars Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Annette Bening, and Sophie Okonedo.

Death on the Nile will be released on October 23. Watch the official trailer below. For more, check out our updated 2020 release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.