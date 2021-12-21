20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for their upcoming film Death on the Nile, which shows us a desperate group of cruise passengers attempting to uncover the murderer hiding amongst them. Set to sail into theaters on February 11, 2022, the film will take its story from the beloved 1973 Agatha Christie novel of the same name. Kenneth Branagh will be reprising his role from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express as the clue finding investigator Hercule Poirot, as well as returning to the franchise as director.

Joining Branagh in front of the camera is a star-studded cast that includes Tom Bateman (Behind Her Eyes), four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening (American Beauty), Russell Brand (Get Him to the Greek), Ali Fazal (Mirzapur), Dawn French (French and Saunders), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Sophie Okonedo (The Wheel of Time), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), and Letitia Wright (Black Panther). Death on the Nile also comes from Murder on the Orient Express writer Michael Green.

Pulling out all of the stops for the upcoming thriller, the production team decided to film with 65mm Panavision cameras and bring to life several of the sites that Christie gathered her inspiration from to set the scene and take audiences to the 1930s. To honor the larger-than-life vision behind the film, Disney is going full steam ahead with a theatrical release.

Commenting on this decision, 20th Century Studios production president, Steve Asbell said:

“Ken’s sweeping, elegant vision for this classic story deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. We’re so proud of this film, our brilliant cast, and the stellar work that went into bringing ‘Death on the Nile’ to screen. We know that audiences can’t wait to experience Hercule Poirot’s next adventure, and we’re thrilled to continue working with Ken as he lends his masterful storytelling vision to the newest film in this celebrated franchise.”

Check out the trailer, poster, and plot synopsis below, and be sure to have your boarding pass when Death on the Nile docks on February 11, 2022.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

