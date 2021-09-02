When you look at lists of movie characters who never got closure, Lee Montgomery from Death Proof is often on them. The Quentin Tarantino-directed film introduces us to three “friends,” Abbie (Rosario Dawson), Kim (Tracie Thoms) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Lee. They eventually pick up Zoë Bell who wants to test-drive a 1970 Dodge Challenger. The only way they can take the car for a spin unsupervised? If Abbie, Kim and Zöe leave Lee behind with the owner, a creepy stranger.

So that’s what they do -- they leave Lee behind and hit the road in the car where, of course, they have their run-in with Kurt Russell’s Stuntman Mike. While we do get closure for their situation, with the trio beating Mike to death, the movie never returns to Lee who basically vanishes via a pretty gross conversation that she’s not even a part of.

With her new movie Kate due out on Netflix on September 10th, Winstead took the time to join us for her second episode of Collider Ladies Night. We didn’t talk nearly enough about Sky High the first time she was on the show, so I made a point to focus on the Disney superhero gem which wound up paving the way to Death Proof via the Kurt Russell connection. Winstead began:

“I don’t think Kurt Russell knew that I was doing the movie until we were at the read through and I was like, ‘I don’t know if you remember me, but I was in Sky High with you!’ He was so sweet and lovely and of course was like, ‘Yeah, I remember you.’ But no, I think I was just very lucky that Quentin Tarantino liked my audition and that was that! And I was also very lucky to get to work with Kurt Russell twice because he’s amazing.”

As for where Death Proof leaves Lee, here’s Winstead’s take on the matter:

“That’s one of those things in retrospect that you kinda go, ‘Huh.’ I remember feeling it was weird at the time, but it was also sort of like, ‘I don’t know!’ And now, looking back at it, it’s like, yeah that was pretty messed up of your friends to leave you with some random creepy dude. That’s not OK. So I certainly don’t think they’re good friends anymore to her. [Laughs] And so I’m not sure that they’re her friends really at all. I think maybe she thought they were her friends, but she was really more like the butt of the joke. But those are all things that change over time with a little hindsight.”

Looking for more from Winstead? You’re going to want to keep an eye on Collider because we’ll have her full Ladies Night conversation for you a bit closer to the release of Kate on Netflix. Winstead discussed the stunt challenges experienced while making Kate, how they pulled off that epic slide shot in Birds of Prey, who made an especially big impression on her on the set of Sky High and so much more!

