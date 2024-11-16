Beneath the layers of camp seeping through the ludicrous crevices of Death Race 2000, there exists a hidden profundity — a scathing critique of contemporary society masked by roaring engines, an unquenchable thirst for incessant bloodshed, and the thunderous applause of a population devoid of any form of moral compass. Set in a futuristic, authoritarian America where every semblance of rebellion is blamed on the French, the magic of this Roger Corman classic lies in its utter lack of pretentiousness. It is a cinematic offering laced with irony — its straightforward, lowbrow way of espousing its message allows for the appreciation of certain high intellectual pleasures. It's a call against fascism and control. It's a plea for awareness of humanity's decadence. It's a pre-emptive strike against the inevitable dangers of the mediatization of culture, and surveillance capitalism. Yes, it is all that, and it's also a wicked movie about futuristic death machines going out of their way to burn rubber and kick ass.

The Extremely Campy Nature of 'Death Race 2000'

Image via New World Pictures

The striking thing about Death Race 2000 is that it makes no bones about what it is. How can it? It's a film starring a young Sylvester Stallone as Machine Gun Joe Viterbo, a gun-toting prohibition-era gangster, and a post-Kung Fu David Carradine at the top of his B-movie game as Frankenstein, a Darth Vader-esque villain who's lost more limbs than he can count, both of which are taking part in a race whose rules continue to change as they approach the finish line. Equally preposterous are the other competitors; Matilda the Hun (Roberta Collins) who is a literal Nazi, a soft-spoken killer in Calamity Jane (Mary Woronov), and Nero the Hero (Martin Kove), who looks like he had just been pulled from a riverside production of Gladiator.

The cherry on top? The race is being closely monitored by a group of rebels led by Thomasina Paine (Harriet Medin) — of course, a direct descendant of the French revolutionary and political philosopher — who aim to dismantle the existing government which continues to trample on the rights of ordinary citizens. Their ace in the hole is her great-granddaughter, Annie (Simone Griffeth), who is part of the race as Frankenstein's navigator, resulting in a hilarious set of circumstances. One by one, the participants fall either to their own stupidity, traps set by the rebels, or the fatal conditions put into action by the other competitors.

'Death Race 2000' as a Critique on an Overly Controlling and Mediatized Society

Image via New World Pictures

Immediately, the film confronts audiences with the perils of an overly mediatized world. Every single movement, action, and resolution is monitored by cameras, supposedly located around the entire length of the participants' course. While they are traversing the entire surface area of the United States, commentators are standing by, ready to give their takes on the events that would transpire. This complete disregard for any sort of privacy, or ethical journalism for that matter, is personified by two of the most absurd media personalities you would ever see; Junior Bruce (Don Steele) is the play-by-play announcer, who breaks down race fatalities as if they were mere statistics, and Grace Pander (Joyce Jameson) a commentator who is more enamored with pontificating on her closeness with the interviewee rather than the subject at hand.

The funny thing is, while these two are supposed to be caricatures of what talking heads are supposed to be, their antics ring closer to reality than one might think. How many times have you seen reporters on TV having questionable ethics, and possessing absolutely zero empathy in times of crisis, where asking recent victims of tragedies how they felt at that very moment was paramount? Or talk show hosts continuously interrupting their guests to dip their beak in the story? By simply playing to the tune of its ostentatious notes, Death Race 2000 willfully brings to mind the slow descent of the state of media — an institution that has slowly molded into a state-sponsored panopticon rather than functioning as a libertarian arm of the masses.

Death Race 2000 fascinatingly attacks authoritarian rule as well. A powerful nation ruled by a president who has become more enamored with power is presented with comedic effect, but once again, tethered with an inherent ingenuity. It might look, sound, and even feel asinine, but this is a grim reality that many nations continue to face. The continuous downplaying of Paine's rebellion — itself a slapstick reproduction of what it truly means to rebel — as a never-ending plot of the French is an on-the-nose joke of rulers gone mad — they don't take anything seriously anymore, make non-scientific value judgments, and rely on plain-old populism to keep themselves in power. The mindless people cheering on as a bloodbath occurs right in front of them further solidifies this point. In desperate times like these, extreme measures become imperative, where an entirely new and beloved figure enters to finally instill change. When Frankenstein reveals that he is actually on a mission to bring down the people in power, this figure is revealed. When he finally succeeds in doing so, it all comes full circle, representing the inevitable change that the masses truly deserve. Still, it is bizarre to see that the hero they have been clamoring for comes in the form of a leather-clad mass-murdering maniac.

'Death Race 2000' Provides Accessibility to Deep Issues

Perhaps the greatest intellectual pleasure one may derive from viewing Death Race 2000 is in the way it manages to espouse such analytical criticisms on deep issues normally associated with highbrow, arthouse productions. When one thinks of a film that unapologetically slices through the annals of social tribulations and the human condition, this is the last film that they will think of, but that is the pure cinematic magic that Death Race 2000 possesses. It simply mixes accessibility with depth, wherein one can both partake in understanding the cornucopia of civil concerns with the ever-growing need for unabashed, visceral mayhem. It's a movie you want to watch if you don't want to think, but it pulls you into a state of mind that forces you to do just that. That quality alone makes it a cinematic experience worthy of undertaking. Where else can you witness a near-zombie-like figure becoming the most powerful man in the world?

Death Race 2000 Release Date April 27, 1975 Director Paul Bartel Cast David Carradine , Simone Griffeth , Sylvester Stallone , Mary Woronov , Roberta Collins , Martin Kove Runtime 84 Main Genre Action Writers Ib Melchior , Robert Thom , Charles B. Griffith Expand

Death Race 2000 is currently available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI