Jason Statham is one of the most prominent action stars working in Hollywood today, and one of his more controversial flicks that’s more than 16 years old is finally a streaming win. Statham stars alongside Joan Allen, Ian McShane, and Tyrese Gibson in Death Race, the sci-fi action thriller following an ex-con who is forced to compete in a brutal car race where inmates kill each other. The film grossed $76 million on a $45 million budget and was appreciated more by audiences than critics, with the latter scoring Death Race at 41% and the former giving it 60% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. After premiering on Max at the start of the month, Death Race has found a spot in the top 10, currently sitting at #9.

Paul W.S. Anderson wrote and directed Death Race, which is based on the 1975 film Death Race 2000 from Robert Thom and Charles B. Griffith. Death Race spawned three direct sequels that Anderson did receive a writing credit for but didn’t direct. Statham also did not return for the sequels, the first two of which star Ving Rhames and Luke Gross, and the final, Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy, stars Lucy Aarden and Nicholas Aaron. Anderson is also known for his work on Resident Evil: Apocalypse, the 2004 video game adaptation starring Milla Jovovich, and he also directed The Three Musketeers in 2011, a swashbuckling action adventure film starring Succession veteran Matthew MacFadyen and the late Ray Stevenson. He most recently helmed Monster Hunter, the 2020 fantasy action film starring Ron Pearlman and T.I. currently streaming on Starz.

What Are the Best Jason Statham Movies on Each Platform?

Netflix subscribers are in luck, as Statham has two action hits streaming on the platform in The Mechanic and Redemption. If you head over to Prime Video, you can find a plethora of Jason Statham movies, including The Beekeeper, Safe, The Bank Job, and more. Paramount+ fans also have two Statham hits to cling to, as both Snatch and The Italian Job are streaming on the platform, while Peacock has the Fast & Furious movies, as well as Blitz, Killer Elite, and Transporter 3 to enjoy.

Death Race stars Jason ​​Statham and Ian McShane and was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson.

